Умови пошуку

UK
RU
0

Кошик для покупок

У Вашому кошику наразі немає товарів.

    LED signaling lights

    Philips LED signaling lights

    Signal yourself with LED interior, signaling light

    See all products

    Our best car signaling bulb

    Enjoy superior brightness for a safer drive

    Ultinon Pro7000

    Ultinon Pro7000

    The vibrant colours and crisp, white light instantly improve driver visibility and well-being
    High-quality filament design

    Exploring the boundaries of light is exciting

    Driving the future of light with you

    It is a source of pleasure, but also a duty, to always search for better quality, better reliability, better performance, and better safety

    Instant-on technology for powerful brightness

    Instant-on technology for powerful brightness

    Philips Ultinon Pro LED signaling lights provide powerful brightness with 15 LEDs for your signals. They help you to see and be seen better, warning other drivers of your movements, which is vital for them to react sooner.

    360° beam pattern for superior visibility

    360° beam pattern for superior visibility

    Its 360° angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it. Not only can you see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

    Plug-and-play design for simple replacement

    Plug-and-play design for simple replacement

    Thanks to the built-in constant IC driver, Philips Ultinon Pro LED bulbs work within 9-32 volt systems and are electrically compatible with most cars and trucks.

    UV shield quartz glass

    HeatShield technology for longer lifetime

    Philips Ultinon Pro T10 bulbs are resistant to high temperatures even when installed next to headlight bulbs. Made with a special composite material, they can endure any thermal challenge and still offer high performance

    Why us?

    • We own 420 patent families and file 50 new patents each year

      We have transformed our first R&D laboratory into a museum, so we can always remember where everything started.

    • Each product is checked more than 30 times before door

      We are so careful and obsessed about every detail that even the packaging protecting the light source are subject to the toughest tests.

    • We improve road users’ safety by equipping 5.5 million cars

      We have asked over 10,000 users for their feedback in order to help us improve and provide even better innovations.

    Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting

    Обслуговування та підтримка клієнтів

    Отримайте допомогу для свого виробу, шукайте посібники, щоб дізнаватися найкращі поради й рекомендації, а також усувати будь-які проблеми

    CustomerSupport

    Головна сторінка підтримки

    Пошук за будь-якими темами підтримки й багато іншого

    MagnifyingGlass

    Пошук виробу

    Пошук за номером моделі та пошук інформації про певний виріб

    More for your vehicles

    LED headlights

    LED headlights
    Car lights

    Car lights
    LED work lights

    LED work lights

    Підписуйтесь та отримуйте -10% додаткової знижки на Philips.ua*


    Здоровий спосіб життя починається тут. Підписуйтесь та отримайте:​

    Вітальний промокод зі знижкою -10%*​

    Ексклюзивні пропозиції та ранній доступ до розпродажів​

    Актуальні та корисні поради від Philips​

    Partnerlista
    *
    Я хочу отримувати рекламно-інформаційні повідомлення – залежно від моїх уподобань і поведінки – щодо виробів, послуг, подій та акційних пропозицій Philips. Я можу в будь-який момент скасувати підписку!
    Що це означає?

    *Промокод -10% знижки на покупки на Philips.ua буде надіслано на електронну пошту, вказану у формі підписки, за умови першої реєстрації такої електронної пошти. Знижки по промокодам не сумуються з пропозиціями по іншим промокодам та акціями, включаючи акцію "Разом дешевше: Купуйте комплект і заощаджуйте".

    Натиснувши на посилання, Ви залишите офіційний веб-сайт компанії Royal Philips ("Philips"). Будь-які посилання на сторонні веб-сайти, які можуть з’являтись на цьому сайті, надаються лише для Вашої зручності та жодним чином не означають будь-якої підтримки чи схвалення інформації, наданої на цих сайтах. Philips не представляє та не надає жодних гарантій у будь-якій формі щодо будь-яких веб-сайтів третіх сторін або інформації, яка міститься на них.

    Я розумію

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Наш сайт найкраще переглядати за допомогою останньої версії Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome або Firefox.