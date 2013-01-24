Home monitoring to support patients during chemotherapy

We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Over 16% of patients are hospitalised due to adverse events, such as infections as a side effect of the therapy.
Reference:
*Reference: Hassett et al. J Natl Cancer Inst 2006;98: 1108 – 17
Minicare Home monitoring is a full service offering from Philips. You enlist your patients, schedule the tests and set the warning settings. We take care of the rest including logistics, patient training and IT connectivity.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.