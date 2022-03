Philips is developing the Minicare I-20 acute care, in-vitro diagnostics system to give you the clinical information you need, from just a finger prick of blood. Having access to robust, accurate near-patient testing like this makes it possible to measure your patient’s troponin levels while you are assessing them in the emergency department.

This helps you provide patients with the best possible care. You can more quickly identify those who need your urgent attention, helping to reduce their anxiety if a acute cardiac condition is suspected.