Mobile medical device tracking saves hospitals valuable money and time

More transparent insights

Job Gutteling works as a clinical physicist at the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam. As the former head of medical technology, he embarked on this mission a few years ago: "We saw that we were procuring more and more equipment every year, while we already had quite a lot in house. As the person responsible for the maintenance and management of this equipment, I had the ambition to gain more centralized insights into this topic." "When I was 18, I worked at the Albert Heijn. There we had a balance day twice a year, during which we counted the entire stock. I have sometimes jokingly said that an average supermarket knows much better what it has in stock than a hospital, while our stock is worth much more than that of a mid-sized Albert Heijn." An inventory control for the purchase of volumetric pumps several years ago got him thinking: "We asked 26 departments how many pumps they needed. Each one made its own estimate and, of course, also built in a safety buffer, because you do not want to end up without equipment. The process showed that we would need additional 280, whereas we already had 220 pumps at that time. I felt that 280 was really too many, but can you proof the estimates were wrong? I made an agreement with the supplier that we order 200 at first. If that is not enough, we could buy additional devices for the same amount. In retrospect, that was never necessary."