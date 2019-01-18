Study shows high accuracy



“Advances in MR imaging, the high SNR and spatial resolution of 3.0T, increasing observer experience and improved postprocessing techniques have improved the capabilities of MRA over the last decade. We found that 3D TOF MRA provides excellent images for the visualization of small cerebral aneurysms which enables us to accurately diagnose, and this accuracy appears to be similar to that obtained with DSA according to data from a 2014 study," [2] Dr. Li says. “Aneurysm location can influence how easy it is recognized. Infundibula can mimic aneurysms, adding to the difficulty of interpretation. On MIP images, small aneurysms can also be easily misinterpreted when the aneurysm overlaps with the vessel. This is why in our method we are viewing the images from multiple angles.” “In the hundreds of patients with aneurysms that we scanned, we saw no significant differences in accuracy, sensitivity or specificity among the locations. [2] We think this is the result of technical advances in image acquisition and postprocessing algorithms.”