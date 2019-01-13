“As upper limb joints are in direct connection to the chest, MR imaging of these joints is susceptible to breathing artifacts, particularly when scanning in axial orientation. Routine MR imaging of the shoulder and elbow regions benefits greatly from motion reduction with MultiVane XD.

In our experience, particularly the first sequence of an exam is likely to suffer from respiratory motion as patients are settling into the magnet environment. However, some patients naturally have a lot of respiratory motion, for instance athletes carrying a higher muscle bulk or obese patients. For such cases we have optimized MultiVane XD for all directions with all TSE sequences of the shoulder and elbow.”