In its ongoing mission to provide the highest quality patient care in the greater Geneva area, private healthcare provider Hôpital de La Tour (Switzerland) expanded its practice with a new oncology center offering medical oncology and radiotherapy services.

Physicist Grégory Bolard – who spearheaded establishment of the new radiotherapy department – was determined to make MRI accessible for precise radiotherapy planning for La Tour’s radiotherapy patients. His team’s ambition was to adopt MR simulation to better delineate targets and identify OARs, and to streamline the MR-based planning process via MR-only radiotherapy planning. La Tour radiation oncologists Dr. Champion and Dr. Breuneval report that their MR-RT workflows are paying off in improved contouring for radiotherapy plans and a fast simulation process for pelvic cases.