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Advanced Visualization Workspace 16 is designed to deliver fast results and clinical confidence across specialties, powered by automation and AI. The rich portfolio of applications covers a breadth and depth of clinical needs, with capabilities incorporated into user-centric guided workflows that help simplify reading, support clinical confidence and reduce time to diagnosis.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis¹,²,³
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis¹,²,³
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis¹,²,³
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis¹,²,³
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Fast reading with one access point for all your advanced cardiac imaging applications
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis¹,²,³
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis¹,²,³
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis¹,²,³
Advanced brain imaging enabling fast, confident diagnosis¹,²,³
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
Integrated Findings Dashboard for a single, holistic patient view
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
AV spectral insights integrated into primary reading workflows
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The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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This innovative 1.5T MRI system is powered by Philips exclusive BlueSeal magnet for helium-free operations. And it incorporates a wealth of AI²-driven technologies to simplify and automate the most complex clinical and operational tasks. So you can focus on what matters the most: your patients. This breakthrough solution is designed to help boost MR productivity, speed up exams, empower clinicians to make informed clinical decisions, and control the costs of MR imaging.
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Philips Azurion system with SmartCT allows you to perform a wide range of routine and complex interventional procedures easily and confidently with a unique user experience. Advanced capabilities integrated with an innovative system geometry support improved workflow, helping you to optimize your lab performance and provide superior care to your patients.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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