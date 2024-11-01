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MX40 Lithium Ion

Battery

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Rechargeable 3.7V battery for MX40. Shelf life 3 months, package of 1 battery.

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Specifications

Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Power
  • 3.7 volt
Capacity
  • 1900 MAH
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351
Product Type
  • Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • .999 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 2 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
See all specifications
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Power
  • 3.7 volt
Capacity
  • 1900 MAH
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351
Product Type
  • Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • .999 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 2 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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