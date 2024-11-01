Rechargeable 3.7V battery for MX40. Shelf life 3 months, package of 1 battery.
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|Technology
|
|Rechargeable
|
|Power
|
|Capacity
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Technology
|
|Rechargeable
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Technology
|
|Rechargeable
|
|Power
|
|Capacity
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
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