The DreamWear gel pillows cushion is designed to fit the innovative design of our DreamWear mask, providing an effective but comfortable seal, with minimal contact that prevents red marks. Not available in all markets or countries.

Features
The soft, flexible gel pillows are minimally invasive and conform to different sized nostrils. Users reported less discomfort on their face, nose and nostrils with DreamWear Gel Pillows versus their prescribed mask.¹

The soft, flexible gel pillows are minimally invasive and conform to different sized nostrils. Users reported less discomfort on their face, nose and nostrils with DreamWear Gel Pillows versus their prescribed mask.¹

The soft, flexible gel pillows are minimally invasive and conform to different sized nostrils. Users reported less discomfort on their face, nose and nostrils with DreamWear Gel Pillows versus their prescribed mask.¹
The soft, flexible gel pillows are minimally invasive and conform to different sized nostrils. Users reported less discomfort on their face, nose and nostrils with DreamWear Gel Pillows versus their prescribed mask.¹
Gel pillow cushions come in three different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.

Gel pillow cushions come in three different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.

Gel pillow cushions come in three different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.
Gel pillow cushions come in three different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.
The gel pillow cushion is designed to comfortably seals at the opening of the nose to effectively deliver the right therapy pressure. By contouring to the nose, the gel pillow cushion can result in fewer leaks and a better night's sleep.¹

The gel pillow cushion is designed to comfortably seals at the opening of the nose to effectively deliver the right therapy pressure. By contouring to the nose, the gel pillow cushion can result in fewer leaks and a better night's sleep.¹

The gel pillow cushion is designed to comfortably seals at the opening of the nose to effectively deliver the right therapy pressure. By contouring to the nose, the gel pillow cushion can result in fewer leaks and a better night's sleep.¹
The gel pillow cushion is designed to comfortably seals at the opening of the nose to effectively deliver the right therapy pressure. By contouring to the nose, the gel pillow cushion can result in fewer leaks and a better night's sleep.¹
The minimally invasive, soft gel pillows provide a more comfortable seal. Patients have reported greater satisfaction with their quality of sleep over traditional pillows cushions.¹

The minimally invasive, soft gel pillows provide a more comfortable seal. Patients have reported greater satisfaction with their quality of sleep over traditional pillows cushions.¹

The minimally invasive, soft gel pillows provide a more comfortable seal. Patients have reported greater satisfaction with their quality of sleep over traditional pillows cushions.¹
The minimally invasive, soft gel pillows provide a more comfortable seal. Patients have reported greater satisfaction with their quality of sleep over traditional pillows cushions.¹
The soft, flexible gel pillows are minimally invasive and conform to different sized nostrils. Users reported less discomfort on their face, nose and nostrils with DreamWear Gel Pillows versus their prescribed mask.¹

The soft, flexible gel pillows are minimally invasive and conform to different sized nostrils. Users reported less discomfort on their face, nose and nostrils with DreamWear Gel Pillows versus their prescribed mask.¹

The soft, flexible gel pillows are minimally invasive and conform to different sized nostrils. Users reported less discomfort on their face, nose and nostrils with DreamWear Gel Pillows versus their prescribed mask.¹
The soft, flexible gel pillows are minimally invasive and conform to different sized nostrils. Users reported less discomfort on their face, nose and nostrils with DreamWear Gel Pillows versus their prescribed mask.¹
Gel pillow cushions come in three different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.

Gel pillow cushions come in three different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.

Gel pillow cushions come in three different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.
Gel pillow cushions come in three different size options so you can find the right fit that works for almost any nose shape.
The gel pillow cushion is designed to comfortably seals at the opening of the nose to effectively deliver the right therapy pressure. By contouring to the nose, the gel pillow cushion can result in fewer leaks and a better night's sleep.¹

The gel pillow cushion is designed to comfortably seals at the opening of the nose to effectively deliver the right therapy pressure. By contouring to the nose, the gel pillow cushion can result in fewer leaks and a better night's sleep.¹

The gel pillow cushion is designed to comfortably seals at the opening of the nose to effectively deliver the right therapy pressure. By contouring to the nose, the gel pillow cushion can result in fewer leaks and a better night's sleep.¹
The gel pillow cushion is designed to comfortably seals at the opening of the nose to effectively deliver the right therapy pressure. By contouring to the nose, the gel pillow cushion can result in fewer leaks and a better night's sleep.¹
The minimally invasive, soft gel pillows provide a more comfortable seal. Patients have reported greater satisfaction with their quality of sleep over traditional pillows cushions.¹

The minimally invasive, soft gel pillows provide a more comfortable seal. Patients have reported greater satisfaction with their quality of sleep over traditional pillows cushions.¹

The minimally invasive, soft gel pillows provide a more comfortable seal. Patients have reported greater satisfaction with their quality of sleep over traditional pillows cushions.¹
The minimally invasive, soft gel pillows provide a more comfortable seal. Patients have reported greater satisfaction with their quality of sleep over traditional pillows cushions.¹
Specifications

Gel pillows fitpack configurations
Gel pillows fitpack configurations
DreamWear with headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1124984
DreamWear without headgear, med frame, all cushion sizes
  • 1124985
Other DreamWear parts
Other DreamWear parts
Small frame part number:
  • 1116745
Medium frame part number:
  • 1116746
Large frame part number:
  • 1116747
Headgear part number:
  • 1116750
Fabric wraps part number:
  • 1116754
Replacement parts
Replacement parts
Small gel pillows cushion part number:
  • 1125035
Medium cushion part number:
  • 1125036
Large cushion part number:
  • 1125037
Sizing gauge part number:
  • 1105059
  • 1. Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2017 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=80). Prescribed masks include Resmed Swift FX and P10, F&P Opus and Pilairo, and Philips Nuance and Nuance Pro.

