Trilogy 100

Ventilator

Versatile, easy-to-use Trilogy 100 is designed for home, hospital and acute- care use to provide invasive and non-invasive ventilator support for adult and pediatric patients. A pressure and volume mode ventilator with proprietary algorithms, Trilogy 100 meets the changing needs of patients by combining unique flexibility with ease of use and advanced technology.

Features
Reliable and portable
Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.

Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.

Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.
Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.
Flexible
Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.

Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.

Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.
Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.
Volume targeting
AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.

AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.

AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.
AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.
Mouthpiece ventilation
With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.

With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.

With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.
With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.
Digital Auto-Trak
This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.

This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.

This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.
This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.
Accessories
From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.

From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.

From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.
From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.
Supported
The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.

The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.

The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.
The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.
Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.

Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.

Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.
Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.
Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.

Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.

Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.
Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.
AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.

AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.

AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.
AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.
With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.

With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.

With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.
With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.
This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.

This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.

This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.
This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.
From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.

From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.

From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.
From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.
The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.

The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.

The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.
The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.

Since its launch in 2009, Trilogy has demonstrated clinical success and offered freedom and mobility to over 200,000 patients worldwide.

Specifications

Dimensions
  • 16.68 cm L x 28.45 cm W x 23.52 cm H (6.6" L x 11.2" W x 9.3" H)
Weight
  • 5 kg (11 lb)
Apnea rate
  • Off; 10 to 60 s
Circuit disconnect
  • Off; 5 to 60 s
High tidal volume
  • Off; 50 to 2000 ml
Low tidal volume
  • Off; 40 to 2000 ml
High minute ventilation
  • Off; 1.0 to 99 l/min
Low minute ventilations
  • Off; 0.2 to 99 l/min
High respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 BPM
Low respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 BPM
Respiratory rate
  • 0 to 80 BPM
Minute ventilation
  • 0 to 99 l/min
Leak rate
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Vte/Vti
  • 0 to 2000 ml
Peak inspiratory flow
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
% Patient triggered breaths
  • 0 to 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 to 1:9.9
Circuit types
  • Active with PAP; Passive
Ventilation types
  • Pressure and Volume
Volume modes
  • AC; SIMV (w/PS); CV; AC-MPV
Pressure modes
  • CPAP; S; S/T; T; PC; PC-SIMV (w/PS); PC-MPV; AVAPS-AE
IPAP
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
Pressure
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
PEEP/EPAP for active circuits
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O
PEEP/EPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
CPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 20 cm H₂O
Pressure support differential
  • 0 to 40 cm H₂O
Tidal volume
  • 50 to 2000 ml
Breath rate
  • 0 to 60 BPM for AC mode; 1 to 60 BPM for all other modes
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 to 5.0 s
Rise time
  • 1 to 6
Ramp start pressure
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O for active circuits; 4 to 25 cm H₂O for passive circuits; 4 to 19 cm H₂O in CPAP
Ramp length
  • Off; 5 to 45 minute(s)
Flex
  • Off; 1 to 3
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 1 to 9 l/min
Flow cycle
  • 10 to 90 %
Apnea rate
  • 4 to 60 BPM
