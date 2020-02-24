Versatile, easy-to-use Trilogy 100 is designed for home, hospital and acute- care use to provide invasive and non-invasive ventilator support for adult and pediatric patients. A pressure and volume mode ventilator with proprietary algorithms, Trilogy 100 meets the changing needs of patients by combining unique flexibility with ease of use and advanced technology.
Media Gallery
Features
Reliable and portable
Continuous respiratory support for added freedom and mobility
Trilogy provides respiratory support to meet your prescribed needs, up to 24 hours a day. Trilogy is portable with internal, hot-swappable detachable, and external batteries to provide greater freedom and mobility with continuous ventilation. The easy-to-use carry bag is wheelchair-mountable and designed so the screen is always visible.
Flexible
Easy to use and adaptable for your patients’ changing needs
Trilogy is designed with easy-to-read and navigate screens, multiple Rx settings and on-screen waveforms to help optimize treatment. Trilogy’s pressure- and volume-control features allow you to provide more types of therapy with one device. The ability to use multiple modes for patients who require varying levels of ventilation, allows greater flexibility in care.
Volume targeting
Adapting with every breath
AVAPS-AE--an auto-titration mode of non-invasive ventilation with multiple algorithms that work simultaneously--meets the changing needs of your patients. AVAPS automatically adjusts to breathing, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure for peak comfort. Auto Backup delays a machine breath until the patient has exhaled to reduce air trapping.
Mouthpiece ventilation
Delivering on-demand ventilation
With no inspiratory effort required to trigger a breath, our unique ‘kiss’ trigger detects when a patient engages and disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation with the security of patient alarms.
Digital Auto-Trak
When sensitivity is needed most
This adaptive algorithm automatically adjusts the triggering and cycling of the ventilator, while compensating for leaks. Digital Auto-Trak’s capability contributes to the patient’s synchrony and comfort, without requiring manual adjustments. The Sensitive Auto-Trak setting provides an enhanced triggering response for patients with minimal respiratory effort.
Accessories
Enhance patient mobility and care with Trilogy accessories
From power options and circuit adapters, to reporting software and alarms, Trilogy’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.
Supported
The support and training you need
The innovative technology of the Trilogy family sets it apart from the rest. The support, service and upkeep behind all of it keeps it there, including 24/7 clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients and extended warranties and maintenance plans.
Flexible
Volume targeting
Mouthpiece ventilation
Digital Auto-Trak
Accessories
Supported
Since its launch in 2009, Trilogy has demonstrated clinical success and offered freedom and mobility to over 200,000 patients worldwide.