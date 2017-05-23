Patients with facial hair, dentures, facial irregularities, nasal bridge breakdown, or even claustrophobia need a comfortable mask—and FitLife is the total solutions product that can help you easily fit these patients.
Full face mask is more comfortable
Approved for pediatric use
Advanced headgear for easy application and removal
O2 pick-off port for pressure measurement or O2 bleed-in
Radial diffusion leak ports provide quiet operation
Entrainment valve for safety
Accessory swivel allows for freer tubing movement
Perimeter seal for maximum comfort
