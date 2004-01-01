By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The WristOx2 is designed to use standard batteries for a longer battery life.
Longer battery life allows more data collection
Bluetooth enabled
Easy to assemble and use
For overnight oximetry studies, WristOx2 is easy to set up. The patient simply installs two standard AAA batteries, attaches the wrist strap, inserts the sensor, and places the sensor on her fingertip. WristOx2 automatically turns on upon finger insertion.
Wrist strap
The WristOx2's versatile design and wrist strap make it the ideal choice for multiple applications: overnight studies, remote wireless monitoring, and ambulatory monitoring.
Bluetooth enabled
Easy to assemble and use
For overnight oximetry studies, WristOx2 is easy to set up. The patient simply installs two standard AAA batteries, attaches the wrist strap, inserts the sensor, and places the sensor on her fingertip. WristOx2 automatically turns on upon finger insertion.
Wrist strap
The WristOx2's versatile design and wrist strap make it the ideal choice for multiple applications: overnight studies, remote wireless monitoring, and ambulatory monitoring.
Specifications
Displays
Numeric displays
3-digit indicators
Pulse indicators
pulse strength bar graph
Accuracy
Blood oxygen saturation
70 to 100% ±2 digits**
Pulse rate range
±3
%
Memory
Type
Nonvolatile
Capacity
Up to 1,080 hours at 4 seconds data storage rate/Up to 540 hours at 2 second data storage rate/ Up to 270 hours at 1 second data storage rate
hour(s)
Temperature
Operating temperature
-5°C to 40°C (23° to 104°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
-40°C to 70°C (40° to 158°F)
Humidity
Operating humidity
10 to 95% noncondensing
%
Storage/transportation humidity
10 to 95% noncondensing
%
Battery life
Operating without Bluetooth
48 hours minimum
hour(s)
Operating with Bluetooth***
24 hours minimum
hour(s)
Storage
9
months
Altitude
Operating altitude
Up to 12,1923 m (40,000')
Power requirements
Batteries
Two 1.5V alkaline AAA batteries
General system
Dimensions (without sensor or strap)
56 mm W x 74 mm H x 20 mm T (2.2" W x 2.91" H x .79" T)
Weight (with batteries and wrist strap)
71 g (2.5 oz)
Oxygen saturation range
0 to 100%
Warranty
WristOx2 carries a three-year warranty while the Soft Sensor is covered for two years
