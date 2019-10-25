CoughAssist E70 is a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation device designed to noninvasively clear secretions from the lungs by simulating a natural cough.
Similar to a normal deep breath, CoughAssist gradually applies positive
air pressure (insufflation) to obtain a large volume of air within the lungs. The device then quickly reverses the flow of air by shifting to negative air pressure (exsufflation). The resulting high expiratory flow helps mobilize secretions out of the airway as a deep, natural cough would do.
The proprietary, integrated Cough-Trak algorithm gives patients the ability to initiate their therapy. By triggering on patient inspiration, this feature helps to synchronize therapy with the user’s breathing pattern allowing for more control of therapy and a more comfortable, natural treatment.
Flexibility in delivery of therapy
Three highly customizable therapy modes offer the ability to better tailor therapy to patient needs and treatment settings; Manual, Auto, Advanced Auto. From complete manual control over every aspect of treatment by a clinician or caregiver to a fully automated treatment mode including pressure settings, pre-therapy breaths and cough cycles.
Multiple non-invasive patient interface options
Instead of introducing a suction catheter into the airway, CoughAssist delivers therapy through a face mask, mouthpiece, or a simple adapter that allows the device to function with an endotracheal or tracheotomy tube.
Loosening and mobilization
CoughAssist offers an adjustable oscillation feature designed to enhance the loosening of mucus from the bronchial walls and increase mobilization of secretions to help improve bronchial drainage and increase the benefits of mechanical insufflation-exsufflation therapy.¹,²
Enhance clinical evaluation and reporting
Data management tools help assess therapy efficacy and enable better clinical decision-making around patient use and treatment settings. Achieve the most effective cough with insight into a patient’s response to therapy from CoughAssist by monitoring data including peak cough flow and oxygen saturation while also reviewing pressure and flow waveforms.
Enhance patient mobility and care with CoughAssist accessories
From multiple power source options and a roll stand, oximetry accessories and a hands-free control foot pedal option, CoughAssist’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.
Flexibility in delivery of therapy
Three highly customizable therapy modes offer the ability to better tailor therapy to patient needs and treatment settings; Manual, Auto, Advanced Auto. From complete manual control over every aspect of treatment by a clinician or caregiver to a fully automated treatment mode including pressure settings, pre-therapy breaths and cough cycles.
Multiple non-invasive patient interface options
Instead of introducing a suction catheter into the airway, CoughAssist delivers therapy through a face mask, mouthpiece, or a simple adapter that allows the device to function with an endotracheal or tracheotomy tube.
Loosening and mobilization
CoughAssist offers an adjustable oscillation feature designed to enhance the loosening of mucus from the bronchial walls and increase mobilization of secretions to help improve bronchial drainage and increase the benefits of mechanical insufflation-exsufflation therapy.¹,²
Enhance clinical evaluation and reporting
Data management tools help assess therapy efficacy and enable better clinical decision-making around patient use and treatment settings. Achieve the most effective cough with insight into a patient’s response to therapy from CoughAssist by monitoring data including peak cough flow and oxygen saturation while also reviewing pressure and flow waveforms.
Enhance patient mobility and care with CoughAssist accessories
From multiple power source options and a roll stand, oximetry accessories and a hands-free control foot pedal option, CoughAssist’s array of accessories helps give patients and families more freedom and mobility while maintaining effective treatment.
0 to 5 s increments of 0.1s (Only with Cough-Trak OFF)
Oscillation
OFF/Inhale/Exhale/Both
Frequency
1 to 20 Hz, in increments of 1Hz (Only available if Oscillation is activated)
Amplitude
1 to 10 cmH₂O increments of 1cmH₂O (Only available if Oscillation is activated)
AC voltage source
100 to 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
DC power source
12 VDC
Dimensions (H×W×D)
23.1x29.2x19 cm
Weight
3.8 kg (4.3 kg with battery)
Preset
1, 2, 3
Cough-Trak
NA
Inhale pressure
0 to 70 cmH₂O, in increments of 1
Inhale flow
Low/Medium/High
Inhale time
NA
Exhale pressure
0 to -70 cmH₂O, in increments of 1 cmH₂O
Exhale time
NA
Pause time
NA
Oscillation
OFF/Inhale/Exhale/Both
Frequency
1 to 20 Hz, in increments of 1Hz (Only available if Oscillation is activated)
Amplitude
1 to 10 cmH₂O increments of 1cmH₂O (Only available if Oscillation is activated)
AC voltage source
100 to 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
DC power source
12 VDC
Dimensions (H×W×D)
23.1x29.2x19 cm
Weight
3.8 kg (4.3 kg with battery)
¹Morrison, L. Evaluation of the oscillatory Cough Assist E70 in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). Journal of Cystic Fibrosis. June 2015. Vol 14, Suppl 1, Page S101.
², K. et al. The Effect of High-Frequency Oscillatory Vibration on Peak Expiratory Flow Generated by a MI-E Cough Assist Device in a Mechanical Lung Model. European Respiratory Journal. 2018. 52: PA1460.
