Philips Neonatal Event Review allows clinicians to automatically document "neonatal events" including any combination of apnea, bradycardia and hypoxia. Monitoring these events is a key factor in diagnosis and patient management.
Philips IntelliVue MP5 bedside patient monitor provides actionable information about your patients. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments.
The IntelliVue MX800 is Philips first patient care solution to incorporate patient monitoring and clinical informatics. Designed to simplify access to patient information you need to enhance diagnostic confidence throughout the hospital.
Philips IntelliVue MX700 bedside patient monitor offers an expanded, real-time view of your patients’ vital signs. The integrated PC (iPC) option brings a host of clinically relevant information from your hospital’s intranet & applications.
The IntelliVue MX400 provides powerful monitoring in a highly compact, highly transportable unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
The IntelliVue MX450 patient monitor combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
