Ideal for general fluoroscopy and vascular specialization, the Diamond Select BV Endura helps you visualize dynamic images in surgery. This versatile system offers many beneficial features that are designed to enhance your workflow.
12" Image Intensifier for broad coverage
1K² digital imaging enhances quality
BodySmart for exceptional contrast
Covers full region of interest
Automatic contrast/brightness for fast control
Refurbishment process provides like- new condition
A large field of view for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair. Excellent low-dose imaging for pain management interventions. Philips BV Pulsera’s innovative features help you get the job done.
As a surgeon, you need high-quality information to help you perform an increasing number of challenging interventions. Our Diamond Select Veradius mobile C-arm gives you the image quality, ease of use, and dose management features you need.
Bring advanced interventions to your angio suite with cutting-edge technology, brilliant image quality and clinical performance. Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system is designed to support your practice far into the future.
