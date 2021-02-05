Despite advances in imaging and mapping technologies for Electrophysiology (EP), physicians are still encountering difficult challenges when performing interventions like cryo and RF ablations. The KODEX-EPD system is a new approach to cardiac imaging that shows real-time HD imaging delivering true anatomy and creates voltage and activation maps. The open platform design was developed to address key unmet needs in electrophysiology interventions.
