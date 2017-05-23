Scalable solution to protect your investment

Xcelera is a scalable solution, so you can choose the level of investment that’s right for your institution with plenty of room to grow. It connects to systems supplied by Philips as well as other vendors. You can confidently invest in this economical system knowing it supports further expansion via a secure upgrade path. Additional functionality via QLAB 10, EP WorkMate, AutoQUANT 7.2 is offered.