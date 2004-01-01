Search terms

Flexible Module Server FMS-8

Module Server

Find similar products

The Flexible Module Server FMS-8 contains slots and algorithms for up to eight measurement modules.

Contact us

Specifications

Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IP21
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Dimensions
  • 320 x 120 x 35 mm/12.6 x 4.72 x 5.3 in
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IP21
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Dimensions
  • 320 x 120 x 35 mm/12.6 x 4.72 x 5.3 in
See all specifications
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IP21
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Dimensions
  • 320 x 120 x 35 mm/12.6 x 4.72 x 5.3 in

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.