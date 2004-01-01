Search terms

SureSigns VM4

Bedside patient monitor

The SureSigns VM series patient monitors are ideal for monitoring, recording, and alarming multiple physiological parameters of adults, pediatrics, and neonates in healthcare environments, including intra-facility transport.

Wide variety of measurements

Wide variety of measurements makes VM4 your go-to monitor

The SureSigns VM4 patient monitor measures ECG, SpO₂, non-invasive blood pressure, heart rate, arrhythmia, pulse rate, temperature (optional) and respiration. The ability to measure a range of physiological parameters makes the VM4 a flexible patient monitor in a variety healthcare situations.

Flexible, easy-to-read display

Flexible, easy-to-read display for ease of use

The VM series has an easy-to-read display with large color-coded numerics and waveforms, to give you important information at a glance. Its flexible display formats can be configured to quickly show information you need.

Lithium ion battery

Lithium ion battery for power on the go

This monitor comes standard with a lithium ion battery to support reliable performance on the go.

Roll stand or wall mount option

Roll stand or wall mount option to position your monitor in a convenient viewing position.

The sleek roll stand with integrated basket and locking casters makes it easier to take the patient monitor where it’s needed. A wall mount is also available for convenient positioning. Each is designed for easy mounting and quick release.

Configurable alarms

Configurable alarms help alert you to changed circumstances

The SureSigns VM family of patient monitors has audible and visual alarm indicators with extensive configuration options. Alarm limits can be automatically set based on the patient’s current vital sign values Visual alarm indicators include flashing numeric, panes, alarm messages, and alarm icons.

Optional integral recorder

Optional integral recorder to monitor trends

Easily document data and monitor trends with the optional integral strip recorder.

Connectivity features

Connectivity features enhance reliability and workflow

The VM4 can be connected to central station, enhancing clinician workflow. Connection to a designated server network clock keeps your monitor clock synchronized, and you can do easy software upgrades by USB port and export HL7 data via LAN or serial connection.

Optional ID bar code scanner

Optional ID bar code scanner to enter patient ID

Use the optional ID bar code scanner to quickly and easily enter the patient ID.

Full range of accessories

Full range of accessories to customize your setup

A full range of accessories are available to meet your specific monitoring needs. Supplies for this monitor include a wide selection of disposable and reusable SpO2 sensors, all designed for accuracy, performance, and durability.

Specifications

SpO2
SpO2
Measurement range
  • 0 to 100 %
Pulse rate
  • 30 to 300 beats per minute
SpO2 accuracy
  • 70 to 100% (exact accuracy depends on sensor) %
Pulse rate accuracy
  • Greater of 2% or ±1 bpm
Wavelength range
  • 500 to 1000 nm for all specified sensors nm
Maximum optical output power
  • ≤15 mW for all specified sensors mW
ECG
ECG
Heart rate range
  • 15 to 300 beats per minute
Heart rate accuracy
  • Greater of ±10% or ±5 bpm
Bandwidth (normal monitoring)
  • 0.67 to 40 Hz
Bandwidth (filtered monitoring)
  • 0.67 to 20 Hz
Leads
  • 3-lead
Display sweep speeds
  • 12.5, 25, and 50 mm/s
Pacemaker detection
  • Indicator on waveform display (user-selectable)
ECG size (sensitivity)
  • 2.0, 1.0, 0.5 or 0.25 cm/mV or Auto
Lead Off condition
  • Detected and displayed
Input impedance
  • Signal reduction is less than 20% in the 0.67 to 40 Hz bandwidth
Input signal range
  • ±5 mV
Environmental specifications
Environmental specifications
Mechanical Shock
  • Complies with mechanical shock requirement in ISO 9919 standards for use within the healthcare facility.
Mechanical Vibration
  • Complies with mechanical vibration requirement in ISO 9919 standards for use within the healthcare facility.
Operating temperature
  • 10 to 40 °C (50 to 104 °F)
Storage temperature (device)
  • -20 to 50°C (-4 to 122 °F)
Storage temperature (device plus accessories)
  • -20 to 40°C (-4 to 104 °F)
Operating humidity
  • Up to 80% RH, non-condensing
Storage humidity
  • Up to 90% RH, non-condensing
Altitude
  • Up to 3000 meters above sea level
Non-invasive Blood Pressure
Non-invasive Blood Pressure
Technique
  • Oscillometric using stepwise deflation pressure
Adult measurement range - systolic
  • 30 mmHg to 270 mmHg (4.0 kPa to 36.0 kPa)
Adult measurement range - diastolic
  • 10 mmHg to 245 mmHg (1.3 kPa to 32.7 kPa)
Initial cuff inflation - Adult
  • 160 mmHg (21.3 kPa)
Adult measurement range - MAP
  • 20 mmHg to 255 mmHg (2.7 kPa to 34.0 kPa)
Adult measurement range - pulse rate
  • 40 to 300 beats per minute
Pediatric measurement range - systolic
  • 30 mmHg to 180 mmHg (4.0 kPa to 24.0 kPa)
Initial cuff inflation - Pediatric
  • 140 mmHg (18.7 kPa)
Pediatric measurement range - diastolic
  • 10 mmHg to 150 mmHg (1.3 kPa to 20.0 kPa)
Pediatric measurement range - MAP
  • 20 mmHg to 160 mmHg (2.7 kPa to 21.3 kPa)
Pediatric measurement range - pulse rate
  • 40 to 300 beats per minute
Neonatal measurement range - systolic
  • 30 mmHg to 130 mmHg (4.0 kPa to 17.0 kPa)
Neonatal measurement range - diastolic
  • 10 mmHg to 100 mmHg (1.3 kPa to 13.3 kPa)
Neonatal measurement range - MAP
  • 20 mmHg to 120 mmHg (2.7 kPa to 16.0 kPa)
Neonatal measurement range - pulse rate
  • 40 to 300 beats per minute
Blood pressure accuracy
  • 8 mmHg maximum standard deviation; ±5 mmHg maximum mean error
Pulse rate accuracy
  • 40 to 100 bpm: ±5 bpm; 101 to 200 bpm: ±5% of reading; 201 to 300 bpm: ±10% of reading
Initial cuff inflation - neonatal
  • 100 mmHg (13.3 kPa)
NBP intervals
  • Automatic measurements at intervals of 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 30, 60, 90, 120 minutes, and STAT
Temperature Measurements
Temperature Measurements
Measurement range - monitored mode
  • 26.7 to 43.3 °C (80 to 110 °F)
Measurement range - predictive mode
  • 34.4 to 40.6 °C (93.9 to 105 °F)
Accuracy (monitored mode)
  • ±0.1 °C (±0.2 °F)
Heating/Cooling transient response time
  • ≤150 s
Measurement time
  • 4 s (Oral); <lt/>16 s (Axillary and rectal) s
Resolution
  • 0.1 °C (0.2 °F)
Impedance Respiration
Impedance Respiration
Technique
  • Trans-thoracic impedance
Measurement range
  • 0 to 150 r/min
Accuracy
  • ±1 rpm in the range of 0 to 120 rpm; ±2 rpm in the range of <gt/>120 rpm
ECG leads used
  • RA to LL
Display sweep speeds
  • 6.25, 12.5, 25, or 50 mm/s
Lead Off condition
  • Detected and displayed
Electrical specifications
Electrical specifications
Internal battery
  • Lithium ion, Smart battery 10.9 V to 11.1 V, 7200 mAhr
Battery operating time (new, fully charged)
  • 4 hour(s)
Battery charge time
  • <lt/>4 hour(s)
Internal power supply
  • 100 to 240 VAC
Power consumption
  • 72 W
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Recorder
Recorder
Recorder type
  • Thermal
Paper width
  • 58 mm (inch)
User Selectable Speeds
  • 6.25, 12.5, 25, and 50 mm/s
SureSigns VM4
SureSigns VM4
Dimensions
  • 26 cm W x 22 cm H x 14.5 cm D (10.2" W x 8.6" H x 5.7" D)
Weight
  • 3.0 kg (6.6 lbs) excluding optional recorder and temperature module
Screen type
  • 21.3 cm (8.4") SVGA TFT-AM LCD display
Display resolution
  • 800 active pixels/line, 600 active lines/frame
Screen active area
  • 170.4 mm x 127.8 mm (6.71" x 5.03")
Screen refresh frequency
  • 60 Hz
Pixel size
  • 0.213 mm (inch)
Viewing angle
  • approx. 60 °
Alarm Audio Range
  • 45 - 85 dB
System Response Time
  • 1 s
