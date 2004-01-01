The SureSigns VM series patient monitors are ideal for monitoring, recording, and alarming multiple physiological parameters of adults, pediatrics, and neonates in healthcare environments including intra-facility trasport.
Features
Wide variety of measurements
Wide variety of measurements makes VM6 your go-to monitor
The SureSigns VM6 patient monitor measures ECG, SpO₂, invasive and non-invasive blood pressure, heart rate, arrhythmia, pulse rate, temperature (optional) and respiration. The ability to measure a range of physiological parameters makes the VM6 a flexible patient monitor in a variety healthcare situations.
Flexible, easy-to-read display
Flexible, easy-to-read display for ease of use
The VM series has an easy-to-read display with large color-coded numerics and waveforms, to give you important information at a glance. Its flexible display formats can be configured to quickly show information you need.
Lithium ion battery
Lithium ion battery for power on the go
This monitor comes standard with a lithium ion battery to support reliable performance on the go.
Roll stand or wall mount option
Roll stand or wall mount option to position your monitor in a convenient viewing position.
The sleek roll stand with integrated basket and locking casters makes it easier to take the patient monitor where it’s needed. A wall mount is also available for convenient positioning. Each is designed for easy mounting and quick release.
Configurable alarms
Configurable alarms help alert you to changed circumstances
The SureSigns VM family of patient monitors has audible and visual alarm indicators with extensive configuration options. Alarm limits can be automatically set based on the patient’s current vital sign values Visual alarm indicators include flashing numeric, panes, alarm messages, and alarm icons.
Optional integral recorder
Optional integral recorder to monitor trends
Easily document data and monitor trends with the optional integral strip recorder.
Connectivity features
Connectivity features enhance reliability and workflow
The VM4 can be connected to central station, enhancing clinician workflow. Connection to a designated server network clock keeps your monitor clock synchronized, and you can do easy software upgrades by USB port and export HL7 data via LAN or serial connection.
Optional ID bar code scanner
Optional ID bar code scanner to enter patient ID
Use the optional ID bar code scanner to quickly and easily enter the patient ID.
Full range of accessories
Full range of accessories to customize your setup
A full range of accessories are available to meet your specific monitoring needs. Supplies for this monitor include a wide selection of disposable and reusable SpO2 sensors, all designed for accuracy, performance, and durability.
Flexible, easy-to-read display
The VM series has an easy-to-read display with large color-coded numerics and waveforms, to give you important information at a glance. Its flexible display formats can be configured to quickly show information you need.
Lithium ion battery
This monitor comes standard with a lithium ion battery to support reliable performance on the go.
Roll stand or wall mount option
The sleek roll stand with integrated basket and locking casters makes it easier to take the patient monitor where it’s needed. A wall mount is also available for convenient positioning. Each is designed for easy mounting and quick release.
Configurable alarms
The SureSigns VM family of patient monitors has audible and visual alarm indicators with extensive configuration options. Alarm limits can be automatically set based on the patient’s current vital sign values Visual alarm indicators include flashing numeric, panes, alarm messages, and alarm icons.
Optional integral recorder
Easily document data and monitor trends with the optional integral strip recorder.
Connectivity features
The VM4 can be connected to central station, enhancing clinician workflow. Connection to a designated server network clock keeps your monitor clock synchronized, and you can do easy software upgrades by USB port and export HL7 data via LAN or serial connection.
Optional ID bar code scanner
Use the optional ID bar code scanner to quickly and easily enter the patient ID.
Full range of accessories
A full range of accessories are available to meet your specific monitoring needs. Supplies for this monitor include a wide selection of disposable and reusable SpO2 sensors, all designed for accuracy, performance, and durability.
Specifications
SpO2
SpO2
Measurement range
0 to 100 %
Pulse rate
30 to 300 beats per minute
SpO2 accuracy
70 to 100% (exact accuracy depends on sensor) %
Pulse rate accuracy
Greater of 2% or ±1 bpm
Wavelength range
500 to 1000 nm for all specified sensors nm
Maximum optical output power
≤15 mW for all specified sensors mW
ECG
Heart rate range
15 to 300 beats per minute
Heart rate accuracy
Greater of ±10% or ±5 bpm
Bandwidth (normal monitoring)
0.67 to 40 Hz
Bandwidth (filtered monitoring)
0.67 to 20 Hz
Leads
3-lead and 5-lead (user-selectable)
Display sweep speeds
12.5, 25, and 50 mm/s
Pacemaker detection
Indicator on waveform display (user-selectable)
ECG size (sensitivity)
2.0, 1.0, 0.5 or 0.25 cm/mV or Auto
Lead Off condition
Detected and displayed
Input impedance
Signal reduction is less than 20% in the 0.67 to 40 Hz bandwidth
Input signal range
±5 mV
Environmental specifications
Mechanical Shock
Complies with mechanical shock requirement in ISO 9919 standards for use within the healthcare facility.
Mechanical Vibration
Complies with mechanical vibration requirement in ISO 9919 standards for use within the healthcare facility.
Operating temperature
10 to 40 °C (50 to 104 °F)
Storage temperature (device)
-20 to 50°C (-4 to 122 °F)
Storage temperature (device plus accessories)
-20 to 40°C (-4 to 104 °F)
Operating humidity
Up to 80% RH, non-condensing
Storage humidity
Up to 90% RH, non-condensing
Altitude
Up to 3000 meters above sea level
Non-invasive Blood Pressure
Technique
Oscillometric using stepwise deflation pressure
Adult measurement range - systolic
30 mmHg to 270 mmHg (4.0 kPa to 36.0 kPa)
Adult measurement range - diastolic
10 mmHg to 245 mmHg (1.3 kPa to 32.7 kPa)
Initial cuff inflation - Adult
160 mmHg (21.3 kPa)
Adult measurement range - MAP
20 mmHg to 255 mmHg (2.7 kPa to 34.0 kPa)
Adult measurement range - pulse rate
40 to 300 beats per minute
Pediatric measurement range - systolic
30 mmHg to 180 mmHg (4.0 kPa to 24.0 kPa)
Initial cuff inflation - Pediatric
140 mmHg (18.7 kPa)
Pediatric measurement range - diastolic
10 mmHg to 150 mmHg (1.3 kPa to 20.0 kPa)
Pediatric measurement range - MAP
20 mmHg to 160 mmHg (2.7 kPa to 21.3 kPa)
Pediatric measurement range - pulse rate
40 to 300 beats per minute
Neonatal measurement range - systolic
30 mmHg to 130 mmHg (4.0 kPa to 17.0 kPa)
Neonatal measurement range - diastolic
10 mmHg to 100 mmHg (1.3 kPa to 13.3 kPa)
Neonatal measurement range - MAP
20 mmHg to 120 mmHg (2.7 kPa to 16.0 kPa)
Neonatal measurement range - pulse rate
40 to 300 beats per minute
Blood pressure accuracy
8 mmHg maximum standard deviation; ±5 mmHg maximum mean error
Pulse rate accuracy
40 to 100 bpm: ±5 bpm; 101 to 200 bpm: ±5% of reading; 201 to 300 bpm: ±10% of reading
Initial cuff inflation - neonatal
100 mmHg (13.3 kPa)
NBP intervals
Automatic measurements at intervals of 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 30, 60, 90, 120 minutes, and STAT
Impedance Respiration
Technique
Trans-thoracic impedance
Measurement range
0 to 150 r/min
Accuracy
±1 rpm in the range of 0 to 120 rpm; ±2 rpm in the range of <gt/>120 rpm
ECG leads used
RA to LL
Display sweep speeds
6.25, 12.5, 25, or 50 mm/s
Lead Off condition
Detected and displayed
Temperature Measurements
Measurement range
25 to 45 °C (77 to 113 °F)
Accuracy
0.1 °C to 0.2 °C (depends on probe) °C
Heating/Cooling transient response time
≤150 s
SureSigns VM6
Dimensions
26 cm W x 22 cm H x 14.5 cm D (10.2" W x 8.6" H x 5.7" D)
Weight
3.0 kg (6.6 lbs) excluding optional recorder and temperature module
Screen type
21.3 cm (8.4") SVGA TFT-AM LCD display
Display resolution
800 active pixels/line, 600 active lines/frame
Screen active area
170.4 mm x 127.8 mm (6.71" x 5.03")
Screen refresh frequency
60 Hz
Pixel size
0.213 mm (inch)
Viewing angle
approx. 60 °
Alarm Audio Range
45 - 85 dB
System Response Time
1 s
Electrical specifications
Internal battery
Lithium ion, Smart battery 10.9 V to 11.1 V, 7200 mAhr
Non-invasive Blood Pressure
Technique
Impedance Respiration
Technique
Temperature Measurements
Measurement range
SureSigns VM6
Dimensions
Electrical specifications
Internal battery
Battery operating time (new, fully charged)
4 hour(s)
Battery charge time
<lt/>4 hour(s)
Internal power supply
100 to 240 VAC
Power consumption
72 W
Frequency
50/60 Hz
Recorder
Recorder type
Thermal
Paper width
58 mm (inch)
User Selectable Speeds
6.25, 12.5, 25, and 50 mm/s
Invasive Blood Pressure
ABP/CVP/PAP measurement range
40 to 360 mm Hg
Input sensitivity
5 μV/V/mmHg
Frequency response
DC to 40 Hz
Zero adjustment range
200 mm Hg
Zero adjustment accuracy
1 mm Hg
Gain accuracy
±1 %
Gain accuracy drift
Less than 0.05 %/°C
Transducer load impedance
200 to 2000 ohm
Transducer output impedance
≤3000 ohm
Overall accuracy (including transducer)
Greater of ±4 mmHg or ±4%
Volume displacement of CPJ840J6
0.2 mm3/100 mmHg
