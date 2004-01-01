Measurement range 0 to 150 mm Hg

Flow rate 50, +15. -7.5 ml/min

CO2 waveform resolution 0.1 mm Hg

etCO2, imCO2 resolution 1.0 mm Hg

Initialization and power up 40 seconds (typical); 3 minutes maximum

Total response time for adults 3.9 s

Maximum CO2 response time (with standard-length FilterLine) 5.1 s (typical) s

Calibration interval Initial calibration after 1,200 hours, then once per year or every 4,000 hours, whichever comes first

Auto zero interval Once per hour (typical)

Leak tightness <lt/>250 mbar/min when a 30% vacuum is invoked on the flow system

Accuracy 0 mmHg to 38 mmHg: ±2 mmHg; 39 mmHg to 150 mmHg: ± (5% of reading + 0.08% for every 1 mmHg above 38 mmHg)

Respiration rate range 0 to 150 breaths/min