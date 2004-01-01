Search terms

SureSigns VM1

Vital signs monitor

Philips SureSigns VM1 is a cost-effective, easy to use, and easy to support patient monitor. Designed for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients, it offers SpO₂, heart rate with options for CO₂, and key respiratory measurement parameters.

Features
Microstream CO₂

Microstream CO₂ for intubated and non-intubated patients

Add the Microstream CO₂ option to take capnography measurements on intubated and non-intubated patients in a variety of care settings.

Philips SpO₂ technology

Philips SpO₂ technology supports diverse sensors

Philips SpO₂ technology is compatible with a wide variety of adult, pediatric, and neonatal sensors from Philips, Nellcor* and Masimo*.

Bright, color backlit screen

Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs

Large color-coded numerics clearly show key vital signs, and are easily visible in a variety of lighting conditions. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.

USB and LAN/serial data export ports

USB and LAN/serial data export ports simplify data export

Easily upgrade software and export data with the USB port. Communicate directly with your Electronic Health Record (HER) system in HL7 format using the LAN/serial data connection.

Sturdy handle

Sturdy handle for easy portability

Designed for intensive medical use and easy portability with a sturdy handle and rugged housing.

1 or 2D bar-code scanner

1 or 2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry

The 1 or 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields.

Real-time waveform display

Real-time waveform display to enhance decision making

The intuitive interface offers real-time SpO₂ and CO₂ (optionally) waveform display to enhance clinical decisions.

  • Microstream CO₂
  • Philips SpO₂ technology
  • Bright, color backlit screen
  • USB and LAN/serial data export ports
Specifications

SureSigns VM1 monitor
SureSigns VM1 monitor
monitor width
  • 26.0/10.2 cm/"
monitor height
  • 9.0/3.5 cm/"
monitor depth
  • 23/9.1 cm/"
monitor weight
  • including optional CO₂ module and recorder: 1.82/4.0 kg/lbs
screen
  • WQVGA TFT-AM LCD display: 10.9 cm/4.3"
SpO₂
  • Measurement Range: 0 to 100 Accuracy depends on sensor. Heart rate measurement range: 30 to 300 bpm. Heart rate accuracy ± 2% or ± 1 bpm whichever is greater. Complies with EN ISO 9919 standard %
CO₂ (optional)
  • Microstream technology. Measurement range: 0 to 150 mmHg.Accuracy: 0 - 38 mmHg, ± 2 mmHg. 39 - 99 mmHg, ± 5% of reading (+ 0.08% for every 1 mmHg above 38 mmHg) 100 - 150 ± mmHg, ± 5% of reading (+ 0.08% for every 1 mmHg above 38 mmHg) mm Hg
Battery
  • Internal lithium ion 10.8 to 11.1 V. Operating time: 6 hours with continuous SpO₂ measurements every 4 hours
Data output
  • HL7 format via Ethernet port. USB port. Optional serial interface adapter
Patient type
  • Adult/Pediatric/Neonatal
Display modes
  • large numeric display numeric and waveform display tabular trend display graphical trend display
Respiration measurement
  • 0-150 r/min
Respiration accuracy
  • ±1rpm in the range of 0-70rpm   ±2rpm in the range of 71-120rpm ±3rpm in the range of 121-150rpm r/min
Recorder Type (optional)
  • Paper width: 58mm Speed: 6.25mm, 12.5mm, 25mm, and 50mm/sec; user selectable
  • * Not available in all markets

