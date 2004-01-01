Adult measurement range Systolic: 30 to 270/4.0 to 36.0 Diastolic: 10 to 245/1.3 to 32.7 MAP: 20 to 255/2.7 to 34.0 Pediatric measurement range Systolic: 30 to 180/4.0 to 24.0 Diastolic: 10 to 150/1.3 to 20.0 MAP: 20 to 160/2.7 to 21.3 Neonatal measurement range Systolic: 30 to 130/4.0 to 17.0 Diastolic: 10 to 100/1.3 to 13.3 MAP: 20 to 120/2.7 to 16.0 The NBP measurement has an accuracy over the ranges listed for the values Maximum Standard Deviation: 8 mmHg and Maximum Mean Error: ±5 mmHg