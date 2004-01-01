Search terms

SureSigns VSi

Vital signs monitor

Spot checks are easy and affordable with the Philips SureSigns* VSi monitor. Providing basic vital sign monitoring in a portable and reliable package, the VSi is intuitive to use and works easily with your network.

Oversized NBP on/off button

Oversized NBP on/off button for easier readings

The oversized, one-touch Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NBP) on/off button makes it easy to take NBP readings.

2D bar-code scanner

2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry

The 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields.

Bright, color backlit screen

Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs

Large color-coded numerics clearly show key vital signs. They are visible in dark and well lit rooms. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.

Philips SpO2 technology

Philips SpO2 technology supports diverse sensors

Philips SpO2 technology is compatible with a wide variety of adult, pediatric, and neonatal sensors from Philips, Nellcor** and Masimo.

Sturdy handle

Sturdy handle for easy portability

Designed for intensive medical use and easy portability with a sturdy handle and rugged housing.

Oral temperature

Oral temperature in just four seconds

The oral probe is easy to grab and use. Take the oral temperature in just four seconds.

USB and LAN/serial data export ports

USB and LAN/serial data export ports simplify data export

Easily upgrade software and export data with the USB port. Communicate directly with your Electronic Health Record (EHR) system in HL7 format using the LAN/serial data connection.

Ample storage

Ample storage for up to 50 patient records

Serve large wards by saving up to 50 patient records on one monitor.

Specifications

SureSigns VSi monitor
SureSigns VSi monitor
monitor height
  • 20.5/7.2 cm/"
monitor weight
  • including battery, temperature module and wireless option: 1.7/3.8 kg/lbs
screen
  • WQVGA TFT-AM LCD display: 10.9/4.3 cm/"
SureSigns VSi monitor
SureSigns VSi monitor
monitor width
  • 18.4/8.1 cm/"
NBP
  • Oscillometric using stepwise deflation pressure
NBP (2)
  • Adult measurement range Systolic: 30 to 270/4.0 to 36.0 Diastolic: 10 to 245/1.3 to 32.7 MAP: 20 to 255/2.7 to 34.0 Pediatric measurement range Systolic: 30 to 180/4.0 to 24.0 Diastolic: 10 to 150/1.3 to 20.0 MAP: 20 to 160/2.7 to 21.3 Neonatal measurement range Systolic: 30 to 130/4.0 to 17.0 Diastolic: 10 to 100/1.3 to 13.3 MAP: 20 to 120/2.7 to 16.0 The NBP measurement has an accuracy over the ranges listed for the values Maximum Standard Deviation: 8 mmHg and Maximum Mean Error: ±5 mmHg
SpO2
  • Measurement Range: 0 to 100 Accuracy depends on sensor %
Temperature
  • Modes: predictive and monitored. Probe sites: oral, rectal or axillary Range: Monitored mode: 26.7-43.3°C (80-110°F) Predictive mode: 34.4-40.6°C (93.9-105°F) Accuracy: ±0.1°C (±0.2°F) in monitored mode °
Battery
  • Lithium ion 10.8 to 11.1 V, 2150- 2300 mAhr operating time: <gt/> 4.5 hours making 20 NBP and SpO2 measurements every 4 hours
Data output
  • HL7 format via Ethernet port Serial data
Patient type
  • Adult/Pediatric/Neonatal
  • * Adapter cables required
  • ** Not available in all markets

