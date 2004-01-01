Spot checks are easy and affordable with the Philips SureSigns* VSi monitor. Providing basic vital sign monitoring in a portable and reliable package, the VSi is intuitive to use and works easily with your network.
The oversized, one-touch Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NBP) on/off button makes it easy to take NBP readings.
Oversized NBP on/off button for easier readings
2D bar-code scanner
2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry
The 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields.
Bright, color backlit screen
Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs
Large color-coded numerics clearly show key vital signs. They are visible in dark and well lit rooms. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.
Philips SpO2 technology
Philips SpO2 technology supports diverse sensors
Philips SpO2 technology is compatible with a wide variety of adult, pediatric, and neonatal sensors from Philips, Nellcor** and Masimo.
Sturdy handle
Sturdy handle for easy portability
Designed for intensive medical use and easy portability with a sturdy handle and rugged housing.
Oral temperature
Oral temperature in just four seconds
The oral probe is easy to grab and use. Take the oral temperature in just four seconds.
USB and LAN/serial data export ports
USB and LAN/serial data export ports simplify data export
Easily upgrade software and export data with the USB port. Communicate directly with your Electronic Health Record (EHR) system in HL7 format using the LAN/serial data connection.
Ample storage
Ample storage for up to 50 patient records
Serve large wards by saving up to 50 patient records on one monitor.
Specifications
SureSigns VSi monitor
SureSigns VSi monitor
monitor height
20.5/7.2 cm/"
monitor weight
including battery, temperature module and wireless option: 1.7/3.8 kg/lbs
screen
WQVGA TFT-AM LCD display: 10.9/4.3 cm/"
SureSigns VSi monitor
SureSigns VSi monitor
monitor width
18.4/8.1 cm/"
NBP
Oscillometric using stepwise deflation pressure
NBP (2)
Adult measurement range Systolic: 30 to 270/4.0 to 36.0 Diastolic: 10 to 245/1.3 to 32.7 MAP: 20 to 255/2.7 to 34.0 Pediatric measurement range Systolic: 30 to 180/4.0 to 24.0 Diastolic: 10 to 150/1.3 to 20.0 MAP: 20 to 160/2.7 to 21.3
Neonatal measurement range Systolic: 30 to 130/4.0 to 17.0 Diastolic: 10 to 100/1.3 to 13.3 MAP: 20 to 120/2.7 to 16.0
The NBP measurement has an accuracy over the ranges listed for the values Maximum Standard Deviation: 8 mmHg and Maximum Mean Error: ±5 mmHg
SpO2
Measurement Range: 0 to 100 Accuracy depends on sensor %
Temperature
Modes: predictive and monitored. Probe sites: oral, rectal or axillary Range: Monitored mode: 26.7-43.3°C (80-110°F)
Predictive mode: 34.4-40.6°C (93.9-105°F)
Accuracy: ±0.1°C (±0.2°F) in monitored mode °
Battery
Lithium ion 10.8 to 11.1 V, 2150- 2300 mAhr operating time: <gt/> 4.5 hours making 20 NBP and SpO2 measurements every 4 hours
Data output
HL7 format via Ethernet port Serial data
Patient type
Adult/Pediatric/Neonatal
including battery, temperature module and wireless option: 1.7/3.8 kg/lbs
