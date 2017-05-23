Philips IntelliVue X2 is a combined multi-measurement module and transport monitor, ingeniously lightening the load when it comes to patient transport. Small enough and powerful enough to go virtually anywhere.
Features
Dual use
Dual use for continuity of data
At 1.2 kg (2.7 lbs), IntelliVue X2 is a rugged transport monitor that's also a measurement module, offering continuity of patient data and transport across all levels of patient monitoring.
Dynamic Wave Area
Depending on the number of waves you've configured the IntelliVue X2 to show, the area of each wave automatically adjusts in size.
Battery Extension
The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension* provides additional battery run time of up to six** hours for intra-hospital patient transport and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Display connector
Connect to a large display solution based on Philips IntelliVue XDS software to transform the compact IntelliVue X2 into a versatile standalone monitor with the same outstanding screen flexibility available in high-acuity IntelliVue monitors.
Data transfer options
IntelliVue X2 transmits data wired or wirelessly to the IntelliVue Information Center. Or just plug and play to upload data to another IntelliVue monitor.
Clinical Decision Support
Built-in intelligence and applications designed to assist healthcare teams with tasks that demand cross referencing, presentation, and analysis of clinical information — that's what defines Philips Clinical Decision Support Systems.
Improved user interface
The user interface is designed to enhance patient data, making it easy to use, and providing for compatibility with standard software.
Small, rugged design
The X2 is one of the lightest and smallest critical care transport monitors available. With its colorful touchscreen with 3.5" display, configurable SmartKeys, and electronic recording, X2 puts relevant information at your fingertips.
Essential measurements
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method), multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, mainstream or sidestream CO₂, invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Masimo® SET® SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂ (including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
IntelliVue Information Center iX
Review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs, or trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive at the patient's bedside with the IntelliVue Information Center iX.
Comprehensive vital signs data
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
Wireless telemetry as a parameter
Expand your monitoring capabilities and patient mobility with wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP), for untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO2 data in near-real time.
Dynamic Wave Area
Depending on the number of waves you've configured the IntelliVue X2 to show, the area of each wave automatically adjusts in size.
Battery Extension
The Philips X2/MP2 Battery Extension* provides additional battery run time of up to six** hours for intra-hospital patient transport and concurrent CO₂ measurement with additional invasive blood pressure and temperature measurement.
Display connector
Connect to a large display solution based on Philips IntelliVue XDS software to transform the compact IntelliVue X2 into a versatile standalone monitor with the same outstanding screen flexibility available in high-acuity IntelliVue monitors.
Data transfer options
IntelliVue X2 transmits data wired or wirelessly to the IntelliVue Information Center. Or just plug and play to upload data to another IntelliVue monitor.
Clinical Decision Support
Built-in intelligence and applications designed to assist healthcare teams with tasks that demand cross referencing, presentation, and analysis of clinical information — that's what defines Philips Clinical Decision Support Systems.
Improved user interface
The user interface is designed to enhance patient data, making it easy to use, and providing for compatibility with standard software.
Small, rugged design
The X2 is one of the lightest and smallest critical care transport monitors available. With its colorful touchscreen with 3.5" display, configurable SmartKeys, and electronic recording, X2 puts relevant information at your fingertips.
Essential measurements
Philips is committed to providing excellent standard measurements such as 12-lead ECG (both conventional and derived using EASI™ or Hexad method), multi-lead arrhythmia and ST segment analysis, mainstream or sidestream CO₂, invasive pressure, temperature and a choice of pulse oximetry with Philips FAST SpO₂, Masimo® SET® SpO₂, Nellcor™ OxiMax™ SpO₂ or Masimo® rainbow® SET® SpO₂ (including certain Masimo rainbow parameters).
IntelliVue Information Center iX
Review 12-lead interpretation and previous 12-lead ECGs, or trigger 12-lead export to an ECG archive at the patient's bedside with the IntelliVue Information Center iX.
Comprehensive vital signs data
Each NBP measurement generates a column in the vital signs trend table. Measurements for other values are added to provide a comprehensive vital signs data set for the NBP measurement time, offering a more complete picture.
Wireless telemetry as a parameter
Expand your monitoring capabilities and patient mobility with wireless telemetry as a parameter (WTAAP), for untethered in-room access to ECG/SpO2 data in near-real time.
*The 3-hour battery life is based on these conditions: basic alarming, one new and fully charged battery, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO2 in use, NBP every 15 minutes.
**The 6-hour battery life is based on these conditions: one new and fully charged battery, on MP2/X2 basic alarming, automatic brightness reduction, ECG/Resp and SpO2 in use, NBP every 15 minutes and connected Multi-Measurement Server Extension
Masimo, rainbow, and SET are registered trademarks for Masimo Corporation
Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of a Covidien company
