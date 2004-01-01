Search terms

SO2 Module

Measurement Module

SO2 Module for use with 989803151591 SO2 Optical Module as for intravascular catheters such as ScvO2 and SvO2. Catheters are not available from Philips. See Instructions for Use of the patient monitors for compatible catheters

Features
Compact

Rugged design to withstand the stresses of the clinical environment

  • Compact
Specifications

Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
  • EN 60601-1-2:2015
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Weight
  • .3kg/.7lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm (1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in)
