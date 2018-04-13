Rotational scan for real-time, 3D impressions

Rotational Scan is an acquisition protocol that acquires a range of projections. It is used to create real-time, 3D impressions of complex vasculature and coronary arteries to help manage time and X-ray dose and contrast medium. The wide rotation range provides a complete evaluation of the anatomy. The stand’s excellent stability enables positioning and high reproducibility, resulting in high quality images. Rotational scan can rotate in several planes.