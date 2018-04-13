By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Media Gallery
Features
Full access stand
Full access stand for excellent coverage
This biplane system is designed for fast and flexible imaging. The specially designed ergonomic lateral arm provides a wide variety of projections to support challenging interventions. Its compact size provides excellent patient access and frees up working space for staff and equipment.
Live 3D Guidance
Live 3D Guidance for extra insight
Dynamic 3D roadmap and XperGuide give you Live 3D guidance capabilities that provide enhanced clinical insight and navigation for tortuous vasculature. All controlled tableside on the biplane neuro X-ray system.
XperCT
XperCT for high quality imaging in the lab
XperCT provides high quality imaging in the neuro suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during and after an interventional procedure.
Personalized settings
Personalized settings reduce mouse clicks
Each physician can personalize the settings for specific vascular and neurovascular interventions.
BodyGuard patient protection
BodyGuard supports high movement speeds
Philips’ exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds in the frontal stand. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and help prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second.
Rotational Scan
Rotational scan for real-time, 3D impressions
Rotational Scan is an acquisition protocol that acquires a range of projections. It is used to create real-time, 3D impressions of complex vasculature and coronary arteries to help manage time and X-ray dose and contrast medium. The wide rotation range provides a complete evaluation of the anatomy. The stand’s excellent stability enables positioning and high reproducibility, resulting
in high quality images. Rotational scan can rotate in several planes.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Live 3D Guidance
XperCT
XperCT for high quality imaging in the lab
XperCT provides high quality imaging in the neuro suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during and after an interventional procedure.
Personalized settings
Personalized settings reduce mouse clicks
Each physician can personalize the settings for specific vascular and neurovascular interventions.
BodyGuard patient protection
BodyGuard supports high movement speeds
Philips’ exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds in the frontal stand. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and help prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second.
Rotational Scan
Rotational scan for real-time, 3D impressions
Rotational Scan is an acquisition protocol that acquires a range of projections. It is used to create real-time, 3D impressions of complex vasculature and coronary arteries to help manage time and X-ray dose and contrast medium. The wide rotation range provides a complete evaluation of the anatomy. The stand’s excellent stability enables positioning and high reproducibility, resulting
in high quality images. Rotational scan can rotate in several planes.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
