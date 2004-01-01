Search terms
Philips Brilliance 64-slice is one of the most advanced CT systems. It can expand clinical boundaries in cardiac, pulmonary, trauma, and pediatric imaging.
The Power of two
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
Scan to Scan consistency
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
Philips Brilliance CT 16-slice scanner is a high-performance system. It’s ideally suited for routine CT studies, CTA, and advanced motion-sensitive applications, such as CT colonography and pulmonary studies.
The Brilliance iCT – DS utilizes a unique combination of industry-leading hardware innovations that enable state-of-the- art acquisitions – that open pathways for advanced cardiovascular capabilities.
