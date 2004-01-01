Search terms

EN
UK

920M Handheld Oximeter

Oxygen saturation meter

This small, easy to use handheld unit delivers on-the-spot oximetry readings; perfect for home use. The 920M stores up to 18 hours of trend memory.

Contact & support
Features
Spot checking

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information
Memory

Memory option gives insight into trends

The 920M has 18 hours of memory capability.

Memory option gives insight into trends

The 920M has 18 hours of memory capability.

Memory option gives insight into trends

The 920M has 18 hours of memory capability.
3-year warranty

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind
  • Spot checking
  • Memory
  • 3-year warranty
See all features
Spot checking

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information

Spot checking for instant information
Memory

Memory option gives insight into trends

The 920M has 18 hours of memory capability.

Memory option gives insight into trends

The 920M has 18 hours of memory capability.

Memory option gives insight into trends

The 920M has 18 hours of memory capability.
3-year warranty

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

3-year warranty for complete peace of mind

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Ви заходите на сайт Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.

Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?

ТАК НІ