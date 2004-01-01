Search terms

The Soothie is a premium pacifier designed for newborns and babies 0 to 3 months old, without teeth, who are successfully bottle or breastfeeding. Its one-piece construction adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines.*

  • For newborns and babies 0 to 3 months old, without teeth
  • One-piece construction adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines*
  • *The trademarks THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS and AAP are owned by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Citation to the AAP policy statement and use of its trademarks are not intended to imply an endorsement of these products by the AAP in any manner whatsoever. AAP policy statements are subject to change without notice. Please see www.aap.org for more information about the AAP and its policies.

