Sweet-Ease 2 ml vial

Sweet-Ease is a 24% sucrose and purified water solution that helps to calm and soothe infants. The 2ml sterile vial simplifies clinician workflow by allowing the administration of sucrose directly onto the tip of an infant's tongue or buccal surface.
Sweet-Ease contains no preservatives and may be used in all areas of the hospital, including the NICU, PICU, newborn nursery, ER or at the pediatrician’s office. A WeeThumbie or Soothie pacifier can be used to help administer Sweet-Ease Natural, and help calm and soothe distressed babies up to six months of age.
The 2 mL vial with no preservatives, simplifies workflow by allowing sucrose to be applied directly onto the tip of an infant's tongue or buccal surface. The 51 mL translucent, spill-resistant cup (filled to 15 mL) allows a pacifier to be dipped into the cup.
