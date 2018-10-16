AC611 High Flow Nasal Cannula, Large

The Philips High Flow Nasal Cannula AC611 provides comfortable, stable oxygen delivery, and employs the same circuit as our NIV masks to help you control costs and enhance workflow. It is compatible with our V60 Plus ventilator to support the use of noninvasive ventilation (NIV) and high flow therapy (HFT) with a single system.
Available in a range of sizes
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks
Features keep the cannula in place
Available in a range of sizes
Uses the same circuit as NIV masks
Features keep the cannula in place
Designed to deliver high-quality noninvasive ventilation while resting comfortably on the face, Philips Respironics AF541 NIV mask features interchangeable under-the-nose and over-the-nose cushions to achieve the benefits of mask rotation while using a single mask.
The Respironics AF531 mask offers features that address patient comfort, proper mask fitting and ventilator compatibility.
The PerformaTrak full face mask uses dual-density forehead pads for patient comfort and mask stability. Its dependable fit gives patients an easy and sensible full face mask option.
