The KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System [1] is an open platform system which allows physicians to choose from a wide range of therapeutic catheters [2]. Based on the market-leading platform from Stockert, the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is designed for streamlined operation.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
|KODEX-EPD RFG Remote
|
|Max. RF output
|
|Output modes*
|
|Warning/cut-off limits
|
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|
|Weight
|
|Power inputs
|
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|
|Weight
|
|Power inputs
|
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|
|Weight
|
|Power inputs
|
|Flow rate (standby)
|
|Flow rate (ablation)
|
|Max. Infusion pressure
|
|Warning/cut-off limits
|
|KODEX-EPD RFG Remote
|
|Max. RF output
|
|Output modes*
|
|KODEX-EPD RFG Remote
|
|Max. RF output
|
|Output modes*
|
|Warning/cut-off limits
|
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|
|Weight
|
|Power inputs
|
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|
|Weight
|
|Power inputs
|
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|
|Weight
|
|Power inputs
|
|Flow rate (standby)
|
|Flow rate (ablation)
|
|Max. Infusion pressure
|
|Warning/cut-off limits
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.