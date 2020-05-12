Search terms

KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System

Towards an open-platform solution for RF ablation

The KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System [1] is an open platform system which allows physicians to choose from a wide range of therapeutic catheters [2]. Based on the market-leading platform from Stockert, the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is designed for streamlined operation.

Features
The fully integrated system comprising of Generator, Irrigation Pump, Remote Control and Foot Pedal, supports personalized workflows and operation from the procedure or control room. Interactive displays support the user during pre-procedural system setup, displaying the status of the device connections, guiding correct loading of tubing, and indicating system readiness.

The fully integrated system comprising of Generator, Irrigation Pump, Remote Control and Foot Pedal, supports personalized workflows and operation from the procedure or control room. Interactive displays support the user during pre-procedural system setup, displaying the status of the device connections, guiding correct loading of tubing, and indicating system readiness.

Intuitive touch screen
KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System offers an intuitive touch-screen interface featuring: • One-touch personalized settings • Real-time readings • Connection status overview screen

KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System offers an intuitive touch-screen interface featuring: • One-touch personalized settings • Real-time readings • Connection status overview screen

Dynamic flow rate
During irrigated RF ablation, the smart irrigation system, with dynamic flow rate, automatically adjusts the flow rate based on the selected RF power.

During irrigated RF ablation, the smart irrigation system, with dynamic flow rate, automatically adjusts the flow rate based on the selected RF power.

Intuitive touch screen
KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System offers an intuitive touch-screen interface featuring: • One-touch personalized settings • Real-time readings • Connection status overview screen

Dynamic flow rate
During irrigated RF ablation, the smart irrigation system, with dynamic flow rate, automatically adjusts the flow rate based on the selected RF power.

Documentation

Specifications

KODEX-EPD RFG Remote (Operating specs)
KODEX-EPD RFG Remote
  • System operation from ctrl room, incl, all generator and ablation parameters
KODEX-EPD RF Generator (Operating specs)
Max. RF output
  • 100 W / 100 Ω
Output modes*
  • Temperature control; Power control
Warning/cut-off limits
  • Ablation temperature, impedance, esophageal probe temperature (and more)
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 18 cm x 19.5 cm x 23.5 cm (7.1'' x 7.7'' x 9.3'')
Weight
  • 5.5 kg (12.1 lbs)
Power inputs
  • 30 VA, 100-120 V / 220-230 V, 50-60 Hz
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 22 cm x 39.5 cm x 17 cm (8.7'' x 15.6'' x 6.7'')
Weight
  • 4.5 kg (9.9 lbs)
Power inputs
  • 40 VA ,100-240V, 50-60 Hz
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 17.8 cm x 39.9 cm x 34.4 cm (7'' x 15.7'' x 13.5'')
Weight
  • 18.5 kg (40.8 lbs)
Power inputs
  • 350 VA, 115-120 V / 230 V, 50-60 Hz
Flow rate (standby)
  • 1 mL/min – 5 mL/min (user configurable)
Flow rate (ablation)
  • 6 mL/min – 60 mL/min (user configurable)
Max. Infusion pressure
  • 120 psi
Warning/cut-off limits
  • Low fluid level, bubble warning (and more)
Max. RF output
  • 100 W / 100 Ω
Output modes*
  • Temperature control; Power control
See all specifications
Max. RF output
  • 100 W / 100 Ω
Output modes*
  • Temperature control; Power control
Warning/cut-off limits
  • Ablation temperature, impedance, esophageal probe temperature (and more)
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 18 cm x 19.5 cm x 23.5 cm (7.1'' x 7.7'' x 9.3'')
Weight
  • 5.5 kg (12.1 lbs)
Power inputs
  • 30 VA, 100-120 V / 220-230 V, 50-60 Hz
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 22 cm x 39.5 cm x 17 cm (8.7'' x 15.6'' x 6.7'')
Weight
  • 4.5 kg (9.9 lbs)
Power inputs
  • 40 VA ,100-240V, 50-60 Hz
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 17.8 cm x 39.9 cm x 34.4 cm (7'' x 15.7'' x 13.5'')
Weight
  • 18.5 kg (40.8 lbs)
Power inputs
  • 350 VA, 115-120 V / 230 V, 50-60 Hz
Flow rate (standby)
  • 1 mL/min – 5 mL/min (user configurable)
Flow rate (ablation)
  • 6 mL/min – 60 mL/min (user configurable)
Max. Infusion pressure
  • 120 psi
Warning/cut-off limits
  • Low fluid level, bubble warning (and more)
  • 1. KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is manufactured by Stockert GmbH, Bötzinger Straße 31, 79111, Freiburg, Germany.
  • 2. For a list of compatible devices and catheters, please contact EPD Solutions. Devices and catheters that are not listed as compatible should not be connected to the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System. For more information about this product (including user manuals or instructions for use), please contact your EPD Solutions representative.
  • Not available for sale within the United States. Available for sale in the CE mark countries only. Please contact EPD Solutions for list of countries.
  • * Ablation mode is linked to catheter type. Not all ablation modes available for each catheter type.

