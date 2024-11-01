Sonalleve MR-HIFU is designed to quickly relieve pain associated with bone metastasis. It targets and thermally ablates specific periosteal nerves while the patient is under analgesia. Overnight stays are common but not the rule.
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Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
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