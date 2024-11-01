High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is used to heat and coagulate tissue deep inside the body. MRI measures temperature changes within the human body, making it useful for planning and monitoring thermal ablation processes such as HIFU.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Веб-сайт призначений лише для лікарів та медичних працівників, які використовують медичне обладнання в своїй професійній діяльності; осіб, які працюють в сфері організації охорони здоров’я або які реалізовують медичне обладнання.
Ви належите до вищезазначених категорій осіб?