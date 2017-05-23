Bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP) can mean the difference between compliance and noncompliance for patients struggling to adapt to CPAP therapy. It emulates natural breathing through pressure relief, for an enhanced level of comfort.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
4 to min EPAP pressure (patient adjustable) and 4 to min EPAP pressure (auto mode) cm H₂O
Diameter
18 cm L x 14 cm W x 10 cm H (7" L x 5.5" W x 4" H)
On-board data storage capacity (minimum)
up to 6 months
Weight without humidifier
1.36 (3) kg (lbs)
Filters
Foam and optional ultra-fine
Electrical requirements
100-240 VAC and 50/60 Hz
Device set-up
LCD/control wheel/push button
Data storage capacity Display (minimum)
Compliance VIC, 1-, 7- and 30-day averages
Data storage capacity SD Card (minimum)
>1 year(s)
Compliance meter
Breathing detection
Altitude compensation
Automatic
Humidification
Integrates with System One 60 Series heated humidifier and System One 60 Series Heated Tube humidifier
Miscellaneous
Lighted LEDs
