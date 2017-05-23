Search terms

System One BiPAP AutoSV Advanced

Ventilatory support system

Easily and efficiently treat your most complicated sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) patients.

Features
Real-time access

Real-time access for improved compliance and efficacy

The system helps you assess the success of treatment by granting improved real-time access to a patient’s data. Access daily patient usage, compliance and efficacy data.

Bi-Flex technology

Bi-Flex technology enhances patient comfort

Bi-Flex pressure relief technology makes BiPAP therapy more like natural breathing by delivering pressure relief at three critical points in the breathing cycle.

Clinically proven algorithms

Clinically proven algorithms monitor treatment.

Continually monitor and adjust to a patient's changing therapy needs with clinically proven algorithms, including the innovative EPAP.

Encore Anywhere

Encore Anywhere simplifies patient management

This state-of-the-art data management and reporting system automatically gathers vital patient information.

Servo Ventilation

Servo Ventilation normalizes unstable breathing

This algorithm monitors peak flow and changes pressure support breath by breath to stabilize the breathing pattern.

Humidity control technology

Humidity control technology for enhanced, comfortable therapy

Integrates with System One heated humidifier. The system analyzes ambient temperature, relative humidity and patient flow, for enhanced comfort and compliance.

Bi-Flex technology

Bi-Flex pressure relief technology makes BiPAP therapy more like natural breathing by delivering pressure relief at three critical points in the breathing cycle.

Clinically proven algorithms

Continually monitor and adjust to a patient's changing therapy needs with clinically proven algorithms, including the innovative EPAP.

Encore Anywhere

This state-of-the-art data management and reporting system automatically gathers vital patient information.

Servo Ventilation

This algorithm monitors peak flow and changes pressure support breath by breath to stabilize the breathing pattern.

Humidity control technology

Integrates with System One heated humidifier. The system analyzes ambient temperature, relative humidity and patient flow, for enhanced comfort and compliance.

Documentation

Specifications

General system
General system
Pressure Range
  • 4 to 25 (EPAP) and 4 to 25 (IPAP) cm H₂O
Flex pressure relief
  • Bi-Flex
Warranty
  • Two years; replace with new
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 (5-min. increments) minute(s)
Starting ramp pressure
  • 4 to EPAP (patient-adjustable) cm H₂O
Dimensions without humidifier
  • 18 cm L x 14 cm W x 10 cm H (7" L x 5.5" W x 4" H)
On-board data storage capacity (minimum)
  • up to 6 months
Weight without humidifier
  • 1.53 (3.37) kg (lbs)
Electrical requirements
  • 100-240 VAC and 50/60 Hz
Filters
  • Foam and optional ultra-fine
Device set-up
  • LCD/control wheel/push button
Data storage capacity Display (minimum)
  • Compliance VIC 7- and 30-day averages
Data storage capacity SD Card (minimum)
  • >1 year(s)
Compliance meter
  • Breathing detection
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Humidification
  • Integrates with System One heated humidifier
Miscellaneous
  • Lighted LEDs
