By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
18 cm L x 14 cm W x 10 cm H (7" L x 5.5" W x 4" H)
On-board data storage capacity (minimum)
up to 6 months
Weight without humidifier
1.53 (3.37) kg (lbs)
Electrical requirements
100-240 VAC and 50/60 Hz
Filters
Foam and optional ultra-fine
Device set-up
LCD/control wheel/push button
Data storage capacity Display (minimum)
Compliance VIC 7- and 30-day averages
Data storage capacity SD Card (minimum)
>1 year(s)
Compliance meter
Breathing detection
Altitude compensation
Automatic
Humidification
Integrates with System One heated humidifier
Miscellaneous
Lighted LEDs
Related products
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.