Search terms

Threshold IMT

Breathing trainer

Find similar products

Threshold IMT provides consistent and specific pressure for inspiratory muscle strength and endurance training, regardless of how quickly or slowly patients breathe. Exercises respiratory muscles and improves breathing.

Contact us
Features
Flow-independent one-way valve

Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients

Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients

Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients

Resistance training

Resistance training for strength and endurance

Threshold IMT improves exercise tolerance and respiratory muscle strength and endurance.

Resistance training for strength and endurance

Threshold IMT improves exercise tolerance and respiratory muscle strength and endurance.

Resistance training for strength and endurance

Threshold IMT improves exercise tolerance and respiratory muscle strength and endurance.
Works in any position

Works in any position for effective therapy

Works in any position for effective therapy

Works in any position for effective therapy

Adjustable pressure

Adjustable pressure for all levels of training

Easy to set, truly adjustable pressure. Can be set in 2 cm H2O increments.

Adjustable pressure for all levels of training

Easy to set, truly adjustable pressure. Can be set in 2 cm H2O increments.

Adjustable pressure for all levels of training

Easy to set, truly adjustable pressure. Can be set in 2 cm H2O increments.
Constant pressure

Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator

Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator

Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator

Mouthpiece/mask option

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece
Convenient design

Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean

The Threshold IMT is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.

Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean

The Threshold IMT is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.

Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean

The Threshold IMT is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.
  • Flow-independent one-way valve
  • Resistance training
  • Works in any position
  • Adjustable pressure
See all features
Flow-independent one-way valve

Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients

Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients

Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients

Resistance training

Resistance training for strength and endurance

Threshold IMT improves exercise tolerance and respiratory muscle strength and endurance.

Resistance training for strength and endurance

Threshold IMT improves exercise tolerance and respiratory muscle strength and endurance.

Resistance training for strength and endurance

Threshold IMT improves exercise tolerance and respiratory muscle strength and endurance.
Works in any position

Works in any position for effective therapy

Works in any position for effective therapy

Works in any position for effective therapy

Adjustable pressure

Adjustable pressure for all levels of training

Easy to set, truly adjustable pressure. Can be set in 2 cm H2O increments.

Adjustable pressure for all levels of training

Easy to set, truly adjustable pressure. Can be set in 2 cm H2O increments.

Adjustable pressure for all levels of training

Easy to set, truly adjustable pressure. Can be set in 2 cm H2O increments.
Constant pressure

Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator

Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator

Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator

Mouthpiece/mask option

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece
Convenient design

Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean

The Threshold IMT is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.

Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean

The Threshold IMT is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.

Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean

The Threshold IMT is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.

Specifications

Dimensions
Dimensions
Length
  • 4.6 in
Diameter
  • 1.6 in
Weight
  • 1.3 oz
Materials
Materials
Main Body
  • Impact-resistant acrylic
Mouthpiece
  • Polypropylene
Scale
  • Hot-stamped, alcohol-resistant
Nose Clip
  • Polypropylene
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length
  • 4.6 in
Diameter
  • 1.6 in
Materials
Materials
Main Body
  • Impact-resistant acrylic
Mouthpiece
  • Polypropylene
See all specifications
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length
  • 4.6 in
Diameter
  • 1.6 in
Weight
  • 1.3 oz
Materials
Materials
Main Body
  • Impact-resistant acrylic
Mouthpiece
  • Polypropylene
Scale
  • Hot-stamped, alcohol-resistant
Nose Clip
  • Polypropylene

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox
Enter Exit

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals.