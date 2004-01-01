Search terms

The ComboWire is a pressure wire for advanced physiological assessment that provides simultaneous Doppler flow. It offers a pressure transducer mounted proximal to the tip. The ComboWire measures pressure and ﬂow velocity when used with the ComboMap system.

Features
ComboWire product overview
Flow and pressure measurement

Flow and pressure measurement

The ComboWire features a pin plug for flow and a modular plug for pressure. Used with ComboMap, the ComboWire can provide accurate flow and pressure measurement.

Flow and pressure measurement

Flow and pressure measurement
The ComboWire features a pin plug for flow and a modular plug for pressure. Used with ComboMap, the ComboWire can provide accurate flow and pressure measurement.

Flow and pressure measurement

The ComboWire features a pin plug for flow and a modular plug for pressure. Used with ComboMap, the ComboWire can provide accurate flow and pressure measurement.
ComboWire product overview
Flow and pressure measurement

Flow and pressure measurement

The ComboWire features a pin plug for flow and a modular plug for pressure. Used with ComboMap, the ComboWire can provide accurate flow and pressure measurement.
One wire for measurement
Measures FFR and CFR

Measures FFR and CFR

The ComboWire XT guide wire features just one wire to measure FFR and CFR.

Measures FFR and CFR

Measures FFR and CFR
The ComboWire XT guide wire features just one wire to measure FFR and CFR.

Measures FFR and CFR

The ComboWire XT guide wire features just one wire to measure FFR and CFR.
One wire for measurement
Measures FFR and CFR

Measures FFR and CFR

The ComboWire XT guide wire features just one wire to measure FFR and CFR.
Additional measurements
Pressure and flow velocity

Pressure and flow velocity

When used with the ComboMap system, ComboWire is able to measure both pressure and flow velocity.

Pressure and flow velocity

Pressure and flow velocity
When used with the ComboMap system, ComboWire is able to measure both pressure and flow velocity.

Pressure and flow velocity

When used with the ComboMap system, ComboWire is able to measure both pressure and flow velocity.
Additional measurements
Pressure and flow velocity

Pressure and flow velocity

When used with the ComboMap system, ComboWire is able to measure both pressure and flow velocity.
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Fractional Flow Reserve measurement

Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹
Documents

 

Clinical article: The Women's Ischemia Syndrome Evaluation (WISE) study: protocol design, methodology and feasibility report

Specifications

Product specifications
Product specifications
9500 ComboWire
  • 0.0 cm offset; Doppler flow and pressure at tip
9515 ComboWire
  • 1.5 cm offset; Doppler flow at tip, pressure at 1.5 cm
Product specifications
Product specifications
9500 ComboWire
  • 0.0 cm offset; Doppler flow and pressure at tip
9515 ComboWire
  • 1.5 cm offset; Doppler flow at tip, pressure at 1.5 cm
  • 1. Fractional Flow Reserve–Guided PCI versus Medical Therapy in Stable Coronary Disease. N Engl J Med. 2012;367(11):991-1001.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

