ComboMap provides simultaneous pressure and flow measurements in one easy-to-use combined system. The ComboMap system also offers a color LCD touchscreen user interface, remote control, digital data storage on CD-R disc, and flexibility in the sterile field.
Experience the freedom of untethered steering from tip to clip. Many factors impact wire performance including tip design, wire support, and torque response. Fundamental to guide wire handling is the ability to maneuver the wire untethered. The Verrata pressure guide wire quickly disconnects and reliably reconnects, freeing physicians to steer like a frontline wire.*
For over 20 years Philips has led the way in physiology, putting patients first through continuous innovation. Now introducing our 10ᵗʰ generation physiology wire: Verrata Plus.
The ComboWire is a pressure wire for advanced physiological assessment that provides simultaneous Doppler flow. It offers a pressure transducer mounted proximal to the tip. The ComboWire measures pressure and ﬂow velocity when used with the ComboMap system.
