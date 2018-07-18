The SightRail manual sheaths are a next-generation design advancement. Easy to position and manipulate, SightRail sheaths are designed to facilitate removal of cardiac leads, indwelling catheters and foreign objects. SightRail's printed indicators for bevel orientation and tip alignment help ensure that the sheaths are oriented and positioned correctly.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate.
• SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
Easy to position
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate.
• SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
Easy to position
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate.
• SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate.
• SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
World-class service & support
World-class service & support
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including:
• Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases
• Access to advanced training
World-class service & support
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including:
• Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases
• Access to advanced training
World-class service & support
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including:
• Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases
• Access to advanced training
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including:
• Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases
• Access to advanced training
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate.
• SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
Easy to position
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate.
• SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
Easy to position
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate.
• SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate.
• SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
World-class service & support
World-class service & support
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including:
• Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases
• Access to advanced training
World-class service & support
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including:
• Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases
• Access to advanced training
World-class service & support
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including:
• Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases
• Access to advanced training
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including:
• Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases
• Access to advanced training
2. Wilkoff B.L., et al. Transvenous Lead Extraction: Heart Rhythm Society Expert Consensus on Facilities, Training, Indications, and Patient Management. Heart Rhythm. July 2009.
3. Deharo J.C., et al. Pathways for training and accreditation for transvenous lead extraction: a European Heart Rhythm Association position paper. Europace (2012) 14, 124-134
*Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
SightRail is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.