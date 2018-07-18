Search terms

SightRail

Manual dilator sheath

The SightRail manual sheaths are a next-generation design advancement. Easy to position and manipulate, SightRail sheaths are designed to facilitate removal of cardiac leads, indwelling catheters and foreign objects. SightRail's printed indicators for bevel orientation and tip alignment help ensure that the sheaths are oriented and positioned correctly.

Features
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate. • SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹

• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate. • SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹

• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate. • SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate. • SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including: • Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases • Access to advanced training

Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including: • Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases • Access to advanced training

Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including: • Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases • Access to advanced training
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including: • Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases • Access to advanced training
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate. • SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹

• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate. • SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹

• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate. • SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
• The inner sheath length is 10 centimeters longer than the outer sheath, making the device easy to manipulate. • SightRail reduces the resistance between the inner sheath and the outer sheath by 14%.¹
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including: • Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases • Access to advanced training

Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including: • Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases • Access to advanced training

Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including: • Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases • Access to advanced training
Like all of Philips products, SightRail is backed by our world-class service and support, including: • Sales and clinical specialists who support you before, during and after your cases • Access to advanced training

Specifications

SKU 555-510
SKU 555-510
Size
  • 10 F Long
Inner/outer length
  • 51/41 cm
Color
  • Green
Inner sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 9.6F / 0.127" / 3.2 mm
Inner sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 12.5F / 0.163" / 4.2 mm
Outer sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 12.7F / 0.167" / 4.2 mm
Outer sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 15.5F / 0.203" / 5.2 mm
Size
  • 11.5 F Long
Inner/outer length
  • 51/41 cm
Color
  • White
Inner sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.147" / 3.7 mm
Inner sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 14.0F / 0.183" / 4.7 mm
Outer sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 14.2F / 0.187" / 4.7 mm
Outer sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 17.0F / 0.223" / 5.7 mm
Size
  • 11.5F
Inner/outer length
  • 43/33 cm
Color
  • White
Inner sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.147" / 3.7 mm
Inner sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 14.0F / 0.183" / 4.7 mm
Outer sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 14.2F / 0.187" / 4.7 mm
Outer sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 17.0F / 0.223" / 5.7 mm
Size
  • 8.5F
Inner/outer length
  • 43/33 cm
Color
  • Yellow
Inner sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 8.1F / 0.107"/ 2.7 mm
Inner sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 10.9F / 0.143" / 3.7 mm
Outer sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.147" / 3.7 mm
Outer sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 14.0F / 0.183" / 4.7 mm
Size
  • 8.5 F Long
Inner/outer length
  • 51/41 cm
Color
  • Yellow
Inner sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 8.1F / 0.107"/ 2.7 mm
Inner sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 10.9F / 0.143" / 3.7 mm
Outer sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.147" / 3.7 mm
Outer sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 14.0F / 0.183" / 4.7 mm
Size
  • 13 F Long
Inner/outer length
  • 51/41 cm
Color
  • Orange
Inner sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 12.7F / 0.167" / 4.2 mm
Inner sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 15.5F / 0.203" / 5.2 mm
Outer sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 15.7F / 0.207" / 5.2 mm
Outer sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 18.6F / 0.243" / 6.2 mm
Size
  • 13 F
Inner/outer length
  • 43/33 cm
Color
  • Orange
Inner sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 12.7F / 0.167" / 4.2 mm
Inner sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 15.5F / 0.203" / 5.2 mm
Outer sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 15.7F / 0.207" / 5.2 mm
Outer sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 18.6F / 0.243" / 6.2 mm
Size
  • 10F
Inner/outer length
  • 43/33 cm
Color
  • Green
Inner sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 9.6F / 0.127" / 3.2 mm
Inner sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 12.5F / 0.163" / 4.2 mm
Outer sheath diameter: minimum inner diameter
  • 12.7F / 0.167" / 4.2 mm
Outer sheath diameter: maximum outer diameter
  • 15.5F / 0.203" / 5.2 mm
Size
  • 10 F Long
Inner/outer length
  • 51/41 cm
Size
  • 11.5 F Long
Inner/outer length
  • 51/41 cm
  • 1. Data on file DO21724
  • 2. Wilkoff B.L., et al. Transvenous Lead Extraction: Heart Rhythm Society Expert Consensus on Facilities, Training, Indications, and Patient Management. Heart Rhythm. July 2009.
  • 3. Deharo J.C., et al. Pathways for training and accreditation for transvenous lead extraction: a European Heart Rhythm Association position paper. Europace (2012) 14, 124-134
  • *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • SightRail is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.

