VisiSheath may be used alone as an independent sheath or as an enhanced outer support sheath in conjunction with compatible inner sheaths, such as GlideLight laser sheath. Gold-coated steel marker bands and advanced multi-layer construction offer superior visibility and high performance. The robust tip design provides better deformation resistance. Available in nine sizes.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
*Compared to common Teflon sheaths (data on file at Philips).
Pebax is a registered trademark of Arkema.
Teflon is a registered trademark of Dupont.
*Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.