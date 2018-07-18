Search terms

VisiSheath

Dilator sheath

Find similar products

VisiSheath may be used alone as an independent sheath or as an enhanced outer support sheath in conjunction with compatible inner sheaths, such as GlideLight laser sheath. Gold-coated steel marker bands and advanced multi-layer construction offer superior visibility and high performance. The robust tip design provides better deformation resistance. Available in nine sizes.

Contact us
Features
Multi-Layer construction

Pebax with Teflon liner

Outstanding flexibility for tracking without kinking* • 38% more kink-resistance than a Teflon outer sheath • 39% better tracking than similar sized polypropylene sheaths • Strong torque delivery

Pebax with Teflon liner

Outstanding flexibility for tracking without kinking* • 38% more kink-resistance than a Teflon outer sheath • 39% better tracking than similar sized polypropylene sheaths • Strong torque delivery

Pebax with Teflon liner

Outstanding flexibility for tracking without kinking* • 38% more kink-resistance than a Teflon outer sheath • 39% better tracking than similar sized polypropylene sheaths • Strong torque delivery
Nine size options

Nine size options

Three lengths – available in three diameters – for user preference.

Nine size options

Three lengths – available in three diameters – for user preference.

Nine size options

Three lengths – available in three diameters – for user preference.
Exterior indicator line

Exterior indicator line

Permits exterior visual identification of bevel tip orientation.

Exterior indicator line

Permits exterior visual identification of bevel tip orientation.

Exterior indicator line

Permits exterior visual identification of bevel tip orientation.
  • Multi-Layer construction
  • Nine size options
  • Exterior indicator line
See all features
Multi-Layer construction

Pebax with Teflon liner

Outstanding flexibility for tracking without kinking* • 38% more kink-resistance than a Teflon outer sheath • 39% better tracking than similar sized polypropylene sheaths • Strong torque delivery

Pebax with Teflon liner

Outstanding flexibility for tracking without kinking* • 38% more kink-resistance than a Teflon outer sheath • 39% better tracking than similar sized polypropylene sheaths • Strong torque delivery

Pebax with Teflon liner

Outstanding flexibility for tracking without kinking* • 38% more kink-resistance than a Teflon outer sheath • 39% better tracking than similar sized polypropylene sheaths • Strong torque delivery
Nine size options

Nine size options

Three lengths – available in three diameters – for user preference.

Nine size options

Three lengths – available in three diameters – for user preference.

Nine size options

Three lengths – available in three diameters – for user preference.
Exterior indicator line

Exterior indicator line

Permits exterior visual identification of bevel tip orientation.

Exterior indicator line

Permits exterior visual identification of bevel tip orientation.

Exterior indicator line

Permits exterior visual identification of bevel tip orientation.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Model Number 501-214
Model Number 501-214
Size (diameter)
  • M
Minimum inner diameter
  • 15.0F / 0.198" / 5.0 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 19.3F / 0.253" / 6.5 mm
Length
  • 23 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 14 F
Model Number 501-012
Model Number 501-012
Size (diameter)
  • Size (diameter) S
Minimum inner diameter
  • 12.8F / 0.168" / 4.2 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 16.4F / 0.215" / 5.5 mm
Length
  • 43 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 12F
Model Number 501-116
Model Number 501-116
Size (diameter)
  • L
Minimum inner diameter
  • 17.9F / 0.236" / 5.9 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 22.4F / 0.293" / 7.5 mm
Length
  • 33 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 16 F
Model Number 501-114
Model Number 501-114
Size (diameter)
  • M
Minimum inner diameter
  • 15.0F / 0.198" / 5.0 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 19.3F / 0.253" / 6.5 mm
Length
  • 33 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 14 F
Model Number 501-014
Model Number 501-014
Size (diameter)
  • M
Minimum inner diameter
  • 15.0F / 0.198" / 5.0 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 19.3F / 0.253" / 6.5 mm
Length
  • 43 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 14F
Model Number 501-212
Model Number 501-212
Size (diameter)
  • S
Minimum inner diameter
  • 12.8F / 0.168" / 4.2 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 16.4F / 0.215" / 5.5 mm
Length
  • 23 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 12 F
Model Number 501-016
Model Number 501-016
Size (diameter)
  • L
Minimum inner diameter
  • 17.9F / 0.236" / 5.9 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 22.4F / 0.293" / 7.5 mm
Length
  • 43 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 16F
Model Number 501-112
Model Number 501-112
Size (diameter)
  • S
Minimum inner diameter
  • 12.8F / 0.168" / 4.2 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 16.4F / 0.215" / 5.5 mm
Length
  • 33 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 12 F
Model Number 501-216
Model Number 501-216
Size (diameter)
  • L
Minimum inner diameter
  • 17.9F / 0.236" / 5.9 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 22.4F / 0.293" / 7.5 mm
Length
  • 23 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 16 F
Model Number 501-214
Model Number 501-214
Size (diameter)
  • M
Minimum inner diameter
  • 15.0F / 0.198" / 5.0 mm
Model Number 501-012
Model Number 501-012
Size (diameter)
  • Size (diameter) S
Minimum inner diameter
  • 12.8F / 0.168" / 4.2 mm
See all specifications
Model Number 501-214
Model Number 501-214
Size (diameter)
  • M
Minimum inner diameter
  • 15.0F / 0.198" / 5.0 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 19.3F / 0.253" / 6.5 mm
Length
  • 23 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 14 F
Model Number 501-012
Model Number 501-012
Size (diameter)
  • Size (diameter) S
Minimum inner diameter
  • 12.8F / 0.168" / 4.2 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 16.4F / 0.215" / 5.5 mm
Length
  • 43 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 12F
Model Number 501-116
Model Number 501-116
Size (diameter)
  • L
Minimum inner diameter
  • 17.9F / 0.236" / 5.9 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 22.4F / 0.293" / 7.5 mm
Length
  • 33 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 16 F
Model Number 501-114
Model Number 501-114
Size (diameter)
  • M
Minimum inner diameter
  • 15.0F / 0.198" / 5.0 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 19.3F / 0.253" / 6.5 mm
Length
  • 33 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 14 F
Model Number 501-014
Model Number 501-014
Size (diameter)
  • M
Minimum inner diameter
  • 15.0F / 0.198" / 5.0 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 19.3F / 0.253" / 6.5 mm
Length
  • 43 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 14F
Model Number 501-212
Model Number 501-212
Size (diameter)
  • S
Minimum inner diameter
  • 12.8F / 0.168" / 4.2 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 16.4F / 0.215" / 5.5 mm
Length
  • 23 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 12 F
Model Number 501-016
Model Number 501-016
Size (diameter)
  • L
Minimum inner diameter
  • 17.9F / 0.236" / 5.9 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 22.4F / 0.293" / 7.5 mm
Length
  • 43 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 16F
Model Number 501-112
Model Number 501-112
Size (diameter)
  • S
Minimum inner diameter
  • 12.8F / 0.168" / 4.2 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 16.4F / 0.215" / 5.5 mm
Length
  • 33 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 12 F
Model Number 501-216
Model Number 501-216
Size (diameter)
  • L
Minimum inner diameter
  • 17.9F / 0.236" / 5.9 mm
Maximum outer diameter
  • 22.4F / 0.293" / 7.5 mm
Length
  • 23 cm
Glidelight laser sheath compatibility
  • 16 F
  • *Compared to common Teflon sheaths (data on file at Philips).
  • Pebax is a registered trademark of Arkema.
  • Teflon is a registered trademark of Dupont.
  • *Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.