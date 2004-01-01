SmartPerfusion imaging technology provides interventionalists with an objective understanding of the impact of their treatment to help determine the outcome of perfusion procedures. Advanced guidance supports standardized comparisons and automated functions simplify clinical adoption.
Guidance to standardize runs
During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the industry leading Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
EmboGuide with XperCT Dual provides the first workflow-based tool to guide detection and treatment of tumors and vessel feeders to multiple lesions. One study showed EmboGuide detects 50% more feeders than standard DSA¹
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right [1] and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.
Discover amazing new possibilities for interventional cardiology, pediatric cardiology or electrophysiology with the Azurion 7 Series biplane with two 12'' detectors. This industry leading image-guided therapy system allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a consistent user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
