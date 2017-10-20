Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integration with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor helps to enable confident clinical decision making and gap-free patient medical records, continuously monitoring the patient in the cath lab or extended throughout the hospital.
The IntraSight applications platform is where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software all come together to clearly identify coronary and peripheral artery disease, and allow for more optimized treatment plans. IntraSight is built on a new foundational platform designed to meet the evolving needs of your lab today and tomorrow.
Elevate your vascular capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 15'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse neuro, endovascular, oncology and cardiac procedures. Take the next step in improving care and managing costs. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the industry leading Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
SmartCT Roadmap facilitates complex interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right [1] and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.
This X-ray acquisition technique generates a complete high-resolution 3D visualization of cerebral, cardiac, abdominal or peripheral vasculature from a single rotational angiography run – all controlled via the touch screen at the table. This can improve visibility of tortuous or complex anatomy that may not be seen on a 2D or DSA image.
Elevate your interventional capabilities with the Azurion 5 with 20'' flat detector. Your interventional teams benefit from superb consistency and efficiency as they perform diverse vascular and cardiac procedures. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at table side for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
Perform an array of cardiac and vascular interventions with singular precision and ease on the Azurion 7 biplane with one 20'' and one 12'' detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy platform allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimize your lab performance and provide superior care. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot gives you seamless access to all applications at one compact, customizable workplace to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
When your interventional lab performs a variety of cases, efficient control of applications can promote effective teamwork and care. With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases.
Seamlessly control compatible applications at table side in the sterile field with the enhanced touch screen module Pro. Access physiology, IVUS, hemodynamic measurements, interventional tools and all imaging parameters – to work quickly and decisively. Controlling these applications in the exam room can save time, reduce equipment clutter, and help you focus on the patient.
A high quality X-ray imaging system can provide critical support during hybrid surgery and endovascular procedures in the same room. But these fixed X-ray systems can also get in the way of staff and other equipment in a crowded room. FlexMove is the solution. This option for our Azurion 7 series with 20'' detector, offers exceptional workflow flexibility for the hybrid OR.
