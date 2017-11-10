Search terms

Single-shot EPI diffusion imaging (DWI) can be used for non-invasive assessment of tissue structure and to demonstrate pathology based on fluid motion states at the cellular level. Additional diffusion gradient pre-pulses can be applied with three diffusion directions and up to 16 b-values. Single-shot method is robust against motion. DWI images are provided plus ADC /eADC maps. dS Zoom can be applied for small FOV DWI imaging.

