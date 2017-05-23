MR Elastography allows for a non-invasive assessment of differences in tissue stiffness of the liver in a fast breathhold scan providing trained physicians with additional input to help make informed decisions about treatment. Image processing is fully integrated at the scanner. Automated calculation of Elastograms, reflecting tissue stiffness in kPa, is included as well as a statistical confidence map for reliability assessment.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.