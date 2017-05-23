Search terms

MR Elastography

MR clinical application

MR Elastography allows for a non-invasive assessment of differences in tissue stiffness of the liver in a fast breathhold scan providing trained physicians with additional input to help make informed decisions about treatment. Image processing is fully integrated at the scanner. Automated calculation of Elastograms, reflecting tissue stiffness in kPa, is included as well as a statistical confidence map for reliability assessment.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.