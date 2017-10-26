Ski-boot-shaped coil designed for optimum coverage and high resolution visualization of detailed cartilage structures in the ankle and entire foot up to the toes, also in large foot sizes. Coil design and element layout allow for either large field of view (FOV) imaging of the whole foot or small FOV high resolution imaging of ankle joints. To promote patient comfort, the coil can be tilted in vertical position and the foot can be positioned up to 20 degrees plantar flexed towards the sole.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.