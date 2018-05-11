Search terms

Coil that closely fits the left or right hand and wrist. This design provides the high SNR needed to acquire images with a small and larger FOV. It has a one piece, ovoid, hinged design for easy patient set up. High quality imaging can be obtained with the coil at the patient’s side. The coil attaches to a rigid base plate for fixation to reduce patient motion artifacts.

