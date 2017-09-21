Search terms

Nasal interface

Chronically ill patients in respiratory distress may prefer a noninvasive ventilation interface as comfortable and unobtrusive as what they use at home.

Small design

Small design for freedom and comfort

The AP111 cushions contact only the outside of the nares, and the small frame allows patients to read with unobstructed vision. The versatility, freedom, and comfort of the Respironics AP111 make it an excellent option for long-term and chronic care solutions.

Four cushion sizes

Four cushion sizes provide the optimal fit

Each mask comes with four different cushion sizes, to enhance fitting.

Replacement headgear available

Replacement headgear available for long-term use

Replacement headgear available for long-term use.

Hook and loop grab tabs

Hook and loop grab tabs for quick, easy mask removal and adjustment

Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
