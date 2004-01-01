Proven results make a clinical difference

The transducer can be used to identify residual defects in need of repair while patients are still in-suite. In a study of 42 patients,* the microTEE transducer was used successfully to image 100% of the patients, with no complications or clinically significant changes in hemodynamic or ventilation variables. Information from microTEE assessment during surgery resulted in surgical revision for 6 of the 42 patients.*